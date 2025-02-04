Former fitness trainer Zavoloka sentenced to 6 years in prison for insulting the military

On February 4, former fitness trainer Roman Zavoloka was sentenced to 6 years in prison in Poltava for insulting military personnel and assaulting a law enforcement officer. He not only insulted Ukrainian servicemen, but also filmed it on camera.

Zavoloka will serve his sentence behind bars

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported that a former fitness trainer from Poltava was found guilty of:

obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, intentional bodily harm to a law enforcement officer, production and distribution of materials containing insults to the honor and dignity of military personnel, Denial of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that in the summer of 2023, Roman Zavoloka deliberately provoked conflicts with employees of territorial procurement centers in Poltava many times.

The criminal resorted to harsh insults towards the military, swore publicly, and also recorded his provocations with a camera.

In addition, he later posted these videos with humiliating comments on social media, while simultaneously denying the fact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Photo: poltava.to/news

In addition, on August 29, 2023, during a document check by police officers, the Poltava resident behaved aggressively, ignored demands to stop his illegal behavior, and during the detention, resisted and inflicted bodily harm on a law enforcement officer.

It later became known that Roman Zavoloka was in a state of drug intoxication during the described incident.

Despite this, the former fitness trainer refuses to admit his guilt.