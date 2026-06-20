Former Minister of Culture of Ukraine Suspicion Announced
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Ukraine
Publication date

Former Minister of Culture of Ukraine Suspicion Announced

Office of the Prosecutor General
Suspicion against former Minister of Culture - first details
Читати українською

On June 20, the Prosecutor General's Office announced that the former Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine had been notified of suspicion of facilitating the illegal smuggling of persons across the state border of Ukraine. The suspect's name is not being disclosed at this time.

Points of attention

  • The investigation under Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is currently underway, focusing on uncovering additional episodes and individuals involved.
  • The case sheds light on the misuse of state documents to cover up illegal activities and emphasizes the need for accountability and transparency in governmental actions.

Suspicion against former Minister of Culture - first details

As explained by the UCP, the scheme was disguised as a trip abroad to participate in charity concerts.

Formally, the men were registered as members of a musical group, although in reality they had no relation to musical activities.

What is important to understand is that at first, border guards did not allow them to cross the state border.

However, later the head of the ministry again addressed the State Border Service with a letter asking to facilitate the departure of these individuals as members of a musical group. It was this document that became the basis for their departure from Ukraine.

As a result, 8 men of draft age left the territory of the state and have not yet returned.

During wartime, any decision by an official regarding the departure of conscripts abroad is not a formality. It is a matter of national security, trust in institutions, and justice for those who fulfill their duty to the country.

The UCP draws attention to the fact that no position gives the right to ignore the requirements of the law, and state documents should not be used to cover up illegal schemes.

The pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being conducted by the National Police. The investigation is currently ongoing.

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