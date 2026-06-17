Hungarian leader Peter Magyar announced that he has already ordered the launch of an official investigation into the actions of certain authorities regarding the seizure of Ukrainian collectors and funds from Oschadbank.
Points of attention
- Recent revelations from Hungarian media have stirred controversy, claiming that Viktor Orban himself personally ordered the operation to seize Ukrainian collectors and Oschadbank property in March.
- The investigation led by Peter Magyar reflects his commitment to accountability and justice, as he pledges to hold Viktor Orban accountable for the contentious raid on Oschadbank.
Magyar is determined to hold Orban accountable
What is important to understand is that official Kyiv has repeatedly publicly called on the new Hungarian authorities to conduct an independent and objective investigation into all the circumstances surrounding the seizure of the collectors and assets of Oschadbank.
In addition, Ukraine expects adequate compensation for the physical and moral damage caused.
On June 17, Peter Magyar officially confirmed that his team is already working in this direction.
It is also worth noting that the head of the Hungarian government was recently outraged by the results of an investigation by the Hungarian media.
It stated that his predecessor, Viktor Orban, personally ordered the operation to seize Ukrainian collectors and Oschadbank property in March.
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