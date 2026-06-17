Magyar orders immediate investigation into Orban's raid on Oschadbank
Category
World
Publication date

Magyar orders immediate investigation into Orban's raid on Oschadbank

Magyar is determined to hold Orban accountable
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian leader Peter Magyar announced that he has already ordered the launch of an official investigation into the actions of certain authorities regarding the seizure of Ukrainian collectors and funds from Oschadbank.

Points of attention

  • Recent revelations from Hungarian media have stirred controversy, claiming that Viktor Orban himself personally ordered the operation to seize Ukrainian collectors and Oschadbank property in March.
  • The investigation led by Peter Magyar reflects his commitment to accountability and justice, as he pledges to hold Viktor Orban accountable for the contentious raid on Oschadbank.

Magyar is determined to hold Orban accountable

What is important to understand is that official Kyiv has repeatedly publicly called on the new Hungarian authorities to conduct an independent and objective investigation into all the circumstances surrounding the seizure of the collectors and assets of Oschadbank.

In addition, Ukraine expects adequate compensation for the physical and moral damage caused.

On June 17, Peter Magyar officially confirmed that his team is already working in this direction.

We have ordered an immediate internal investigation into the Ukrainian "golden convoy" case by the National Tax and Customs Administration, the Counterterrorism Center, and other relevant agencies. The Prosecutor General must immediately address this issue.

Peter Magyar

Peter Magyar

undefined

It is also worth noting that the head of the Hungarian government was recently outraged by the results of an investigation by the Hungarian media.

It stated that his predecessor, Viktor Orban, personally ordered the operation to seize Ukrainian collectors and Oschadbank property in March.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary will continue to buy Russian energy resources — Magyar
Magyar
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Historic agreement regarding the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia has come into force — Magyar
Magyar

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?