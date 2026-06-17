Hungarian leader Peter Magyar announced that he has already ordered the launch of an official investigation into the actions of certain authorities regarding the seizure of Ukrainian collectors and funds from Oschadbank.

Magyar is determined to hold Orban accountable

What is important to understand is that official Kyiv has repeatedly publicly called on the new Hungarian authorities to conduct an independent and objective investigation into all the circumstances surrounding the seizure of the collectors and assets of Oschadbank.

In addition, Ukraine expects adequate compensation for the physical and moral damage caused.

On June 17, Peter Magyar officially confirmed that his team is already working in this direction.

We have ordered an immediate internal investigation into the Ukrainian "golden convoy" case by the National Tax and Customs Administration, the Counterterrorism Center, and other relevant agencies. The Prosecutor General must immediately address this issue. Peter Magyar undefined

It is also worth noting that the head of the Hungarian government was recently outraged by the results of an investigation by the Hungarian media.