Historic agreement regarding the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia has come into force — Magyar
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Politics
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Historic agreement regarding the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia has come into force — Magyar

Magyar
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Ukraine and Hungary have officially signed a historic agreement on the educational, cultural, linguistic and political rights of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine and Hungary have signed a historic agreement on the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia, covering educational, cultural, linguistic, and political aspects.
  • The agreement is crucial for fulfilling obligations towards minority rights, which has become a requirement for unblocking the EU accession process for Ukraine.

Ukraine and Hungary have concluded a “historic agreement”, it has entered into force — Magyar

This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar.

The historic agreement between Hungary and Ukraine on the educational, cultural, linguistic and political rights of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia has entered into force.

Peter Magyar

Peter Magyar

Prime Minister of Hungary

Although the full text of the agreement has not yet been published, the Hungarian Prime Minister previously stated that Ukraine was committed to a comprehensive settlement of issues related to the educational, linguistic, cultural and political rights of approximately 100,000 ethnic Hungarians living in Transcarpathia.

Negotiations on this issue had already begun under the previous government of Viktor Orbán, but did not lead to a final agreement.

According to Magyar, his administration was able to complete the process within a few weeks, while maintaining Hungary's long-standing demands for minority protection.

In a few weeks, we managed to solve a problem that Orbán's government failed to solve in ten years.

The Hungarian Prime Minister added that Ukraine has officially included its commitments in the action plan on minority rights prepared as part of the EU accession process.

As a result, fulfilling the promises made to the Hungarian minority has effectively also become a requirement of the EU.

This means that the fulfillment of Ukraine's obligations has also become an expectation of the European Union.

He added that both the European Commission and the European Council will monitor Ukraine's compliance with its commitments. If Kyiv fails to meet its commitments on minority rights, further progress in the accession process could be blocked.

After reaching a political agreement and official commitments by Ukraine, Hungary gave its consent to the opening of the first negotiation cluster in the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU.

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