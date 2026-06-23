According to former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, the high-profile conflict that erupted between Poland and Ukraine due to President Karol Nawrocki's decision was a serious blow to the international reputation of official Warsaw.
Points of attention
- People's support for Navrosky's decision regarding Zelensky may stem from a lack of understanding of the conflict's full consequences and its impact on Poland's international position.
- Czaputowicz warns that the conflict has significantly decreased Poland's international position, and further acts may lead to a further decline in its status and influence.
Czaputowicz stressed that Poland was defeated in this conflict
The Polish diplomat once again expressed his disagreement with the president's policy, especially in relations with Ukraine.
In his opinion, Navrotsky is taking wrong steps that are damaging the image of the country as a whole.
In addition, he decided to explain why many Poles — as poll results show — supported Navrosky's decision regarding Zelensky.
According to Čaputović, people are not always aware of all the circumstances of the conflict, as well as their consequences for the country.
That is, they actually do not understand that this scandal has weakened Warsaw's position on the world stage.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-