According to former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, the high-profile conflict that erupted between Poland and Ukraine due to President Karol Nawrocki's decision was a serious blow to the international reputation of official Warsaw.

Czaputowicz stressed that Poland was defeated in this conflict

The Polish diplomat once again expressed his disagreement with the president's policy, especially in relations with Ukraine.

In his opinion, Navrotsky is taking wrong steps that are damaging the image of the country as a whole.

First of all, it is simply ineffective, because, of course, we must demand respect for our memory of the victims in Volhynia. Instead, it turned out that he took these measures, took away the order, and this is being commented on and criticized everywhere. Instead, there is nothing to indicate that Ukraine will change this name. In other words, we did not win this exchange of blows. Jacek Czaputowicz Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

In addition, he decided to explain why many Poles — as poll results show — supported Navrosky's decision regarding Zelensky.

According to Čaputović, people are not always aware of all the circumstances of the conflict, as well as their consequences for the country.

That is, they actually do not understand that this scandal has weakened Warsaw's position on the world stage.