Former Polish Foreign Minister announced Navrosky's defeat in the conflict with Zelensky
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Politics
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Former Polish Foreign Minister announced Navrosky's defeat in the conflict with Zelensky

Czaputowicz stressed that Poland was defeated in this conflict
Читати українською
Source:  Polsat News

According to former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, the high-profile conflict that erupted between Poland and Ukraine due to President Karol Nawrocki's decision was a serious blow to the international reputation of official Warsaw.

Points of attention

  • People's support for Navrosky's decision regarding Zelensky may stem from a lack of understanding of the conflict's full consequences and its impact on Poland's international position.
  • Czaputowicz warns that the conflict has significantly decreased Poland's international position, and further acts may lead to a further decline in its status and influence.

Czaputowicz stressed that Poland was defeated in this conflict

The Polish diplomat once again expressed his disagreement with the president's policy, especially in relations with Ukraine.

In his opinion, Navrotsky is taking wrong steps that are damaging the image of the country as a whole.

First of all, it is simply ineffective, because, of course, we must demand respect for our memory of the victims in Volhynia. Instead, it turned out that he took these measures, took away the order, and this is being commented on and criticized everywhere. Instead, there is nothing to indicate that Ukraine will change this name. In other words, we did not win this exchange of blows.

Jacek Czaputowicz

Jacek Czaputowicz

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

In addition, he decided to explain why many Poles — as poll results show — supported Navrosky's decision regarding Zelensky.

According to Čaputović, people are not always aware of all the circumstances of the conflict, as well as their consequences for the country.

That is, they actually do not understand that this scandal has weakened Warsaw's position on the world stage.

"I'm talking about the decline of Poland's importance. We will be treated with suspicion. (...) We will not be invited to participate in various decisions that will be made regarding Ukraine. Our status, Poland's international position has significantly decreased, and after this act they will decrease even more," Czaputowicz warned.

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