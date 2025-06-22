Former political prisoner Tikhanovsky made his first statement regarding Ukraine

Belarusian oppositionist Serhiy Tikhanovsky, who was a political prisoner of the Lukashenko regime for a long time, said that he absolutely supports Ukraine and its leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
Points of attention
- The release of Tikhanovsky and 13 other political prisoners signals a shift in Belarus, where the oppositionist vows to continue advocating for democratic values and the downfall of Putin's regime.
- Tikhanovsky's statement highlights the importance of international solidarity and united efforts to bring freedom and democracy to Belarus and Ukraine.
Tikhanovsky declared support for Ukraine
On June 21, during a visit to Belarus by US President's envoy Keith Kellogg, Belarusian opposition figure Serhiy Tikhanovsky, 46, was released after 5 years in prison. He left the territory of Belarus.
What is important to understand is that in total, the Lukashenko regime released 14 political prisoners that day.
On June 22, Serhiy Tikhanovsky made his first official statement:
He also reminded the international community that he has never been a pro-Russian politician.
