Former political prisoner Tikhanovsky made his first statement regarding Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

Belarusian oppositionist Serhiy Tikhanovsky, who was a political prisoner of the Lukashenko regime for a long time, said that he absolutely supports Ukraine and its leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

  • The release of Tikhanovsky and 13 other political prisoners signals a shift in Belarus, where the oppositionist vows to continue advocating for democratic values and the downfall of Putin's regime.
  • Tikhanovsky's statement highlights the importance of international solidarity and united efforts to bring freedom and democracy to Belarus and Ukraine.

On June 21, during a visit to Belarus by US President's envoy Keith Kellogg, Belarusian opposition figure Serhiy Tikhanovsky, 46, was released after 5 years in prison. He left the territory of Belarus.

What is important to understand is that in total, the Lukashenko regime released 14 political prisoners that day.

On June 22, Serhiy Tikhanovsky made his first official statement:

I absolutely support Ukraine. President Zelenskyy has had such a difficult fate. What I have been through is nothing compared to what he has been through. He is a hero to me. I support him absolutely and unconditionally.

Serhiy Tikhanovskyi

Serhiy Tikhanovskyi

Belarusian oppositionist

He also reminded the international community that he has never been a pro-Russian politician.

I had a business, I had offices in Moscow, Kyiv, and a company in Lithuania. And that's all. I was never pro-Russian, these are fakes. Our common enemy is Putin's regime. Until it collapses, there will be no victory in Belarus," Tikhanovsky added.

