Four NATO countries conduct large-scale military exercises on the Rhine

On June 28, military units from four NATO countries conducted a major transfer of troops and heavy equipment across the Rhine River in Germany during joint exercises.

NATO military exercises are taking place in Germany

According to the Bundeswehr, about 1,200 soldiers and 500 pieces of equipment are participating in the 14-day exercises, which are due to end at the end of next week.

During the "Great Crossing" at Kalkar, the forces of the German-British 130th Bridge Building Battalion from Minden were reinforced by a Dutch and Italian company.

The task was to build ferry crossings using their own systems to ensure passage across the waterway, after several days of careful preparations and reconnaissance.

After the Rhine, another crossing of the Weser River in the Hameln area of Lower Saxony is planned in the coming days. Share

The Bundeswehr warned spectators to keep a safe distance from vehicles.

As is known, Poland is preparing its own military exercises together with NATO countries in response to the large-scale Russian-Belarusian "Zapad" maneuvers.

It was also reported that from June 16 to 27, Finland hosted the first-ever trilateral Arctic Trident military exercise, in which the air forces of three major NATO countries participated.