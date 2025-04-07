France has identified support for Ukraine as a state priority

France has officially identified support for Ukraine as a priority in its international partnership. These strategic guidelines were approved by the Presidential Council.

The Élysée Palace has published the results of the decisions of the Presidential Council on International Partnership.

The geopolitical context, marked by the return of war near our borders and the aggravation of international relations, emphasizes the importance of strong international partnerships that align with our values and interests and contribute to the stability of this world, the presidential office said in a statement.

The French leader's office noted that "while major partners are withdrawing, France, with its European allies, will continue to have a strong voice on the international stage."

Our agenda is the sovereignty of our country and our partners. Emmanuel Macron President of France

The Presidential Council on International Partnership explains that the country's international partnership is based on the policy of:

solidarity, especially in the face of crises,

investments in the face of the main challenges of our planet,

alliances, combining the diplomatic and economic interests of France and the interests of its partners.

It also indicates that the review of this policy was initiated by the Presidential Development Council in May 2023. However, two years later, faced with "a new geopolitical situation," the agency "aims to steadily implement this paradigm shift."

It sets out the following strategic guidelines, which have been the subject of consultations with civil society and business, and which will be implemented by June by the competent interministerial committee chaired by the Prime Minister, with a view to application by all operators, instruments and bodies of which France is a member.

It is noted that in the context of an unprecedented increase in crises and the withdrawal of major partners, France expresses its solidarity with the most vulnerable countries and populations, effectively focusing its efforts "where the needs are most critical and urgent, to contribute to stability in the world."

With the enormous support it needs and the direct threat hanging over Europe, France confirms that Ukraine is considered a priority

It is also noted that the priority objectives that form the basis for the actions and influence of France's international partnership must be "implemented with all our instruments."