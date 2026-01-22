"Free trade without tariffs". Witkoff said about Trump's new offer to Ukraine
"Free trade without tariffs". Witkoff said about Trump's new offer to Ukraine

Source:  online.ua

After the war, Ukraine may receive a tariff-free free trade zone with the United States, which will significantly contribute to the country's recovery.

  • Trump's offer of a tariff-free free trade zone to Ukraine post-war could bring significant economic benefits and aid in the country's recovery.
  • The 'Prosperity Agreement' aims to attract hundreds of billions of dollars for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction with international support.

Witkoff announced Trump's new economic proposal to Ukraine

This was stated by US Special Representative Steve Witkoff at the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos.

The President (US Donald Trump — ed.) has talked about creating a duty-free zone for Ukraine, which, in my opinion, will radically change the situation. You will see how industry will start moving en masse to the region. Imagine that you get a competitive advantage because you do not pay duties when importing goods into the United States.

Steve Witkoff

Steve Witkoff

US Special Representative

He also emphasized that Ukrainians truly deserve an end to the war, and great efforts are currently being made to achieve this.

It should be noted that the Ukraine recovery plan, or the "Prosperity Agreement," involves attracting hundreds of billions of dollars for the country's post-war reconstruction with the participation of international partners.

This involves rebuilding infrastructure, energy, housing, industry, and modernizing the economy with a focus on reforms, security, and integration into the EU.

As reported by Taras Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, the "Prosperity Agreement" of Ukraine, which should bring hundreds of billions of dollars to the Ukrainian economy for post-war reconstruction, was agreed upon at the technical level.

The US and Ukraine were expected to sign a "Prosperity Pact" for Ukraine at the Davos forum. But plans for US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign the document have been scrapped, an unnamed Ukrainian official told Axios.

For his part, the US representative said that no signing date had been set, and the document needed further revision.

