The Russians made concessions regarding all 5 regions of Ukraine — Witkoff

US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff claims that the Russian authorities have made some concessions regarding all five regions of Ukraine where its troops are stationed, but he did not specify what concessions they are referring to.
Points of attention
- Concessions were made on Putin's demand for a 'territorial exchange' with Ukraine, with talks leaning towards a 'territorial swap' on current front lines.
- Details on specific concessions made by Russia are yet to be disclosed, suggesting a possible territorial exchange in some of the five regions.
Witkoff revealed new details of negotiations with Russia
According to Trump's envoy, one of the main topics of the negotiations was security guarantees for Ukraine:
As the American official noted, this is about protection along the lines of NATO's "Article 5" against a potential Russian invasion.
Steve Witkoff made it clear that the Russian dictator also agreed to a "legislative commitment" from Russia not to enter any other territory, in Ukraine or elsewhere in Europe, as part of a potential peace deal.
Moreover, he claims that Putin made concessions on his demand for a "territorial exchange" with Ukraine during his meeting with Trump in Alaska:
Witkoff declined to give specific details, but suggested that Moscow is currently considering a "territorial swap" on the current front lines, rather than on the administrative borders — at least some of the five regions.
