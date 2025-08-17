The Russians made concessions regarding all 5 regions of Ukraine — Witkoff

US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff claims that the Russian authorities have made some concessions regarding all five regions of Ukraine where its troops are stationed, but he did not specify what concessions they are referring to.

Witkoff revealed new details of negotiations with Russia

According to Trump's envoy, one of the main topics of the negotiations was security guarantees for Ukraine:

We agreed on solid security guarantees that I would call revolutionary.

As the American official noted, this is about protection along the lines of NATO's "Article 5" against a potential Russian invasion.

Steve Witkoff made it clear that the Russian dictator also agreed to a "legislative commitment" from Russia not to enter any other territory, in Ukraine or elsewhere in Europe, as part of a potential peace deal.

Moreover, he claims that Putin made concessions on his demand for a "territorial exchange" with Ukraine during his meeting with Trump in Alaska:

The Russians made some concessions regarding all five regions.

Witkoff declined to give specific details, but suggested that Moscow is currently considering a "territorial swap" on the current front lines, rather than on the administrative borders — at least some of the five regions.