Putin offered Trump a new "security guarantor" for Ukraine

What Putin secretly offered Trump
According to Axios, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin reportedly supported the idea of security guarantees for Ukraine during a meeting with US President Donald Trump. In fact, he cynically suggested China as one of the countries that could provide such guarantees.

Points of attention

  • Putin's attempts to impose conditions on Ukraine through security guarantees highlight the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the region.
  • The involvement of China as a potential security guarantor for Ukraine adds a new dimension to the ongoing discussions about safeguarding Ukraine's sovereignty.

What Putin secretly offered Trump

According to insiders, the illegitimate Russian president did indeed tell his American counterpart that he was willing to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.

But he named China as one of the possible guarantors, which probably means that he will oppose the creation of a security force that would include troops from NATO countries, the journalists emphasize.

All this is happening against the backdrop of Kyiv and its allies in Europe discussing the idea of creating a "Coalition of the Determined."

It is she who should support Ukraine to prevent a new potential invasion by Russia.

A journalist insider in the Ukrainian government reported that Volodymyr Zelensky's team was full of hope after Donald Trump supported the idea of security guarantees for Ukraine in a phone conversation after the summit with Putin.

According to Zelensky himself, no one still knows what the US president and the Russian dictator actually agreed on in Alaska.

