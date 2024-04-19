French PM says international support for Ukraine to allow to defeat Russia on the battlefield

According to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, if the international community continues to support Ukraine, it will be able to defeat the Russian army on the battlefield.

French PM calls on the allies not to forget about Ukraine

Attal gave an interview about his 100-day tenure.

According to him, official Paris will continue to support Ukraine against Russia.

In addition, he explained why this is extremely important for the French people.

"If we support them, they will continue to hold on... Yes, war has its price, but Russia's victory over Ukraine will have an exorbitant price for the French," Gabriel Attal emphasised. Share

He also mentioned food inflation and immigration as potential consequences for French citizens.

Attal supports Macron's position on Ukraine

In February, the French Prime Minister officially confirmed that "nothing can be ruled out" regarding the introduction of Western troops into Ukraine.

He drew attention to the fact that two years ago, many countries "ruled out the possibility of sending weapons", including defence weapons, to Ukraine.

Today, we are sending long-range missiles to support the Ukrainians in the face of this aggression," PM emphasised. Share

In his opinion, absolutely "nothing can be ruled out in the war" being waged "in the very heart of Europe," including the introduction of ground troops, as proposed by French leader Emmanuel Macron the day before.