French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has publicly criticized US leader Donald Trump, who recently expressed support for far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who was barred by a court from running for president.

Bayrou publicly shamed Trump

According to the French Prime Minister, the US president has actually begun to interfere in his country's politics.

Intervention has become the law of the world, François Bayrou complained. Share

Against this backdrop, the French politician criticized "an international, obscene, illiberal group that has decided that human rights, the rule of law... should remain a thing of the past."

He also drew attention to the fact that these words of his refer to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

What is important to understand is that the head of the White House called the case against Marine Le Pen a witch hunt.

As previously mentioned, on March 31, a Paris court found Le Pen and eight other MEPs from the French National Rally guilty of embezzlement of public funds in the case of fictitious assistants in the European Parliament.