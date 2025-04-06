French Prime Minister outraged by Trump's statements about Le Pen
Category
Politics
Publication date

French Prime Minister outraged by Trump's statements about Le Pen

Bayrou publicly shamed Trump
Читати українською
Source:  Le Parisien

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has publicly criticized US leader Donald Trump, who recently expressed support for far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who was barred by a court from running for president.

Points of attention

  • Bayrou condemns an international group promoting illiberalism and violating human rights, emphasizing the importance of upholding the rule of law.
  • The incident highlights concerns over foreign intervention in national politics, with Bayrou expressing outrage over the influence of external factors on domestic affairs.

Bayrou publicly shamed Trump

According to the French Prime Minister, the US president has actually begun to interfere in his country's politics.

Intervention has become the law of the world, François Bayrou complained.

Against this backdrop, the French politician criticized "an international, obscene, illiberal group that has decided that human rights, the rule of law... should remain a thing of the past."

He also drew attention to the fact that these words of his refer to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

What is important to understand is that the head of the White House called the case against Marine Le Pen a witch hunt.

As previously mentioned, on March 31, a Paris court found Le Pen and eight other MEPs from the French National Rally guilty of embezzlement of public funds in the case of fictitious assistants in the European Parliament.

Le Pen, among other things, was banned from running for elected office for 5 years, which calls into question her participation in the 2027 presidential election.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
French politician Le Pen found guilty of embezzling EU funds
Le Pen
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Putin's girlfriend" Le Pen sentenced to 4 years in prison and banned from politics
Le Pen
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump supports convicted "Putin's girlfriend" Le Pen
Donald Trump
Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?