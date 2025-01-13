FSB agents tried to set fire to a fuel tank on the Dnipro railway

Counterintelligence of the Security Service and the National Police prevented a terrorist attack at the Ukrzaliznytsia station in Dnipro, which was ordered by the FSB.

SSU prevented FSB terrorist attack in Dnipro

As a result of the special operation, two Russian agents were detained who planted an improvised explosive device (IED) on the track where a fuel tanker was parked.

Law enforcement officers also neutralized explosives that the suspects planned to activate remotely.

The attackers turned out to be two drug addicts from Dnipro, aged 23 and 36, who lived in a civil marriage.

The couple was looking for "money for a dose" in thematic Telegram channels, where they came into the sights of the FSB. Share

On the instructions of the occupiers, the attackers made an explosive device in their own home.

To conspire, they purchased components for the SVP over the Internet and ordered their delivery to different addresses.

For their cooperation with the Russian special services, the agents hoped to receive money transfers from the Russian Federation, but instead they received suspicion from investigators of the Security Service.

The criminal actions of the detainees are qualified under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempt at a terrorist act committed by a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy). The perpetrators are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

A network of Russian agents planned a terrorist attack in the Kyiv region

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has foiled a terrorist attack planned by Russian special services in the Kyiv region. Four members of the Russian spy network were detained.

According to the SBU, Russian agents were preparing to detonate an explosive device at the entrance to the building where one of the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is located.

The improvised explosive device (IED) was in a tactical backpack. It was to be delivered to the regime facility by a 16-year-old Russian intelligence agent disguised in a Ukrainian military uniform. The explosive was planned to be detonated remotely as soon as the young man entered the building. Share

The agent the Russians wanted to use was unaware that they were planning to eliminate him. He believed the device would be activated after he left the building.