On June 3, a severe fire broke out in a warehouse with fuel and lubricants in the Russian city of Novosibirsk. The fire covered an area of 4.5 thousand square meters. Over half a hundred firefighters are working at the scene.

What is known about the fire in Novosibirsk

It is noted that the roof of the warehouse caught fire.

55 rescuers and 16 pieces of equipment are working on site. The Russians allegedly contained the fire.

According to preliminary information, there are no victims. Russian media clarified that the fuel and lubricant warehouse was on fire. The extent of the damage to the Russian Federation and, probably, its military vehicle is not specified.

Recent fires in Russia

On June 2, a fire broke out at the Lukoil oil refinery in the Russian Republic of Komi. Russian media reported that two people died and at least three others were injured as a result of the fire at the plant.

And in the Altai Republic, Vladimir Putin's dacha burned down. Yes, there was a fire in one of the buildings of the residence, the fire almost completely destroyed the structure. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

In Russian Khabarovsk, a shopping center was on fire — smoke could be seen from all corners of the city.