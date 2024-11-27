General of the Russian Federation Kobylash was declared suspect for the missile attack on "Okhmatdyt"

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have announced that the Russian lieutenant general is under suspicion for shelling Kyiv. In particular, he ordered a rocket attack on the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital.

What is known about the suspicion of the Russian general Kobylash

According to the investigation, the commander of the long-range aviation of the Air Force of the Russian Aerospace Forces gave orders that violate the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional killing (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On June 26, 2022, the lieutenant general ordered missile strikes on Kyiv, as a result of which Kh-101 cruise missiles hit the Lviv Quarter residential complex.

Lieutenant General of the Russian Federation Serhiy Kobylash (photo — from open sources)

The shelling led to the death of a man, wounding of three people, including a 7-year-old girl. A number of apartments and non-residential premises were destroyed, cars were damaged.

In addition, it was established that this officer was involved in the rocket attack on the Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital, which took place on July 8, 2024.

For this crime, he was also charged with violating the laws and customs of war.

The investigation is ongoing, and the actions of the suspect are considered in the context of a gross violation of the norms of international humanitarian law.

Russian missile attack on Okhmatdyt. What is known

"Okhmatdyt" is the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, where more than 20,000 children are treated every year. children from all over the country.

On July 8, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation hit it with a missile and completely destroyed the toxicology building. Four more buildings of the medical facility were damaged.

10 surgical departments, five oncology departments, two somatic departments, intensive care, two intensive care units, operating units, radiology and radiation therapy departments, part of the oncology and hematology laboratory were affected.

Currently, the children have been evacuated to other hospitals in the capital.

Two adults have been confirmed dead in the "Okhmatdyt" hospital. One of them is a young doctor at a medical institution. It is known about 16 victims. Eight of them are children. 15 victims were hospitalized.

Later it became known that the boy died who was in the intensive care unit of "Okhmatdyt" at the time of the Russian missile attack on July 8.