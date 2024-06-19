General Staff Latest: AFU destroyed over 1,100 Russian soldiers, 48 ​​artillery systems and ten tanks

Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine during the day from June 18 to 19 amounted to 1,130 occupiers.

What is known about the Russian losses?

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor has lost about 529,750 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 12 armoured combat vehicles and 48 artillery systems during the day.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.06.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 529,750 (+1,130) people were eliminated;

tanks — 7984 (+10) units;

armoured fighting vehicles — 15,319 (+12) units;

artillery systems — 14,007 (+48) units;

MLRS — 1104 units;

air defence equipment — 857 (+4) units;

aircraft — 359 units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 11,221 (+34) units;

cruise missiles — 2,297 units;

warships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

vehicle and fuel tanks — 19,078 (+47) units;

special equipment — 2351 (+7) units.

What is known about the situation at the front

On the night of June 19, the Russians attacked the western regions with "Shahed" kamikaze drones.

An explosion rang out in the village of Malekhiv near Lviv. The drome wreckage damaged houses and office premises, and one person was injured.

According to ISW, on the night of June 17-18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Russian oil depots in the Rostov Region and Krasnodar Territory with domestically produced Neptune missiles.