General Staff Latest: AFU destroyed over 1,100 Russian soldiers, 48 ​​artillery systems and ten tanks
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

General Staff Latest: AFU destroyed over 1,100 Russian soldiers, 48 ​​artillery systems and ten tanks

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Читати українською

Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine during the day from June 18 to 19 amounted to 1,130 occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers, 48 artillery systems and ten tanks in a day.
  • The total losses of the Russian Federation in the war in Ukraine were approximately 529,750 soldiers.
  • On the night of June 19, the Russians attacked the western regions of Ukraine with attack drones.
  • The Armed Forces also responded to the attacks by attacking Russian oil depots with domestically produced missiles.
  • The situation at the front remains tense, but Ukrainian forces continue to defend the territory actively.

What is known about the Russian losses?

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor has lost about 529,750 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 12 armoured combat vehicles and 48 artillery systems during the day.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.06.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 529,750 (+1,130) people were eliminated;

  • tanks — 7984 (+10) units;

  • armoured fighting vehicles — 15,319 (+12) units;

  • artillery systems — 14,007 (+48) units;

  • MLRS — 1104 units;

  • air defence equipment — 857 (+4) units;

  • aircraft — 359 units;

  • helicopters — 326 units;

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 11,221 (+34) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,297 units;

  • warships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • vehicle and fuel tanks — 19,078 (+47) units;

  • special equipment — 2351 (+7) units.

What is known about the situation at the front

On the night of June 19, the Russians attacked the western regions with "Shahed" kamikaze drones.

An explosion rang out in the village of Malekhiv near Lviv. The drome wreckage damaged houses and office premises, and one person was injured.

According to ISW, on the night of June 17-18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Russian oil depots in the Rostov Region and Krasnodar Territory with domestically produced Neptune missiles.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia lost over 350k personnel since full-scale aggression against Ukraine began, Pentagon chief states
Austin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian army lost over 7,5k personnel in a week, AFU Land Forces Commander says
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian soldiers complain of heavy losses during offensive in Kharkiv region — video
Russian army's losses

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?