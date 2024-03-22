General Staff Latest: AFU destroys over 800 Russian invaders, 8 tanks and 34 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate the Russian military. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 434,710 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 870 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 6,840 (+8) units;

armoured personnel vehicles — 13,111 (+37) units;

artillery systems — 10,775 (+35) units;

MLRS — 1018 units;

anti-aircraft warfare systems — 723 (+2) units;

aircraft — 347 units;

helicopters — 325 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 8388 (+23) units;

cruise missiles — 1953 (+31).;

warships/boats — 26 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

vehicles and fuel tanks — 14,287 (+45) units;

special equipment — 1749 (+8).

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front?

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck seven areas of personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration and two enemy anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Units of the missile forces damaged one artillery and two enemy anti-aircraft defence systems.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 15 enemy attacks in Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Lyman direction, the defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Spirne, Vesele, Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region, and where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops, the General Staff notes.