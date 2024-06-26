General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated over 1,200 Russian soldiers and 40 artillery systems in a day

According to the information of the General Staff, the losses of the Russian army in the war in Ukraine during the day from June 25 to 26 are 1,220 occupiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.26.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about (+1,220) people,

tanks — 8039 (+4) units,

armoured personnel vehicles — 15,450 (+19) units,

artillery systems — 14,321 (+40) units,

MLRS — 1108 (+0) units,

air defence systems — 863 (+0) units, aircraft — 359 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level — 11435 (+22),

cruise missiles — 2324 (+0),

warships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,407 (+45) units,

special equipment — 2409 (+6)

What is the situation at the front?

As of the evening of June 25, 123 combat clashes occurred since the day began.

Aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces hit 10 personnel concentration areas and two enemy control points.

The Russian invaders carried out 43 airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine using 60 glide bombs and also used 368 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the enemy carried out more than 2,700 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas from barrel and rocket artillery, mortars, small arms and weapons of combat vehicles.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers, with the support of aviation, attacked eight times in the districts of Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Tykhe. Units of the Defense Forces have successfully repelled five enemy assaults, and three more clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made 10 attempts to dislodge our units from their occupied positions near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka, and Andriivka. Nine enemy attacks were successfully repelled. The tense situation remains in the area of Stepova Novoselevka.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian invaders tried to advance 15 times in the areas of Kopanky, Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, and Serebryansky forest. Defenders of Ukraine repelled 12 enemy attacks.

Nine attempts by the enemy to approach our positions near Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Andriivka, in the Kramatorsk direction, failed. At the same time, the occupiers do not give up their intentions to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar. The situation is under the control of Ukrainian defenders.

The situation in the Toretsk direction has not changed significantly and remains tense. With the support of aviation, the enemy attacked 11 times near Toretsk, North and New York.

Hostilities are high in the Pokrovsk direction. The number of skirmishes has increased to 42. The invaders continue to attack the battle formations of the Ukrainian defenders near Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novoselivka Persha, and Yasnobrodivka.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been six skirmishes in the Kurakhove direction. Two assault actions of the invading troops near Georgiivka and Kostyantynivka failed.

The situation has not changed in the Vremivka and Orikhiv directions. Enemy attacks in Kostyantynivka, Urozhaine, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne areas were unsuccessful.

In the Prydniprovskyy direction, four enemy assaults were unsuccessful. The situation is under control.

In other directions, the situation has not changed significantly.