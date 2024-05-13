General Staff Latest: AFU liquidates over 1,700 Russian soldiers in 24 hours

According to the information of the General Staff, the Ukrainian military eliminated more than 1,700 Russian invaders during the past day.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army during the day

It is noted that during the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 1,740 invaders from the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

The total enemy losses since the beginning of the large-scale war are:

personnel — about 484,030 (+1740) people were liquidated;

tanks — 7,485 (+31) units;

armoгred fighting vehicles — 14,417 (+42) units;

artillery systems — 12,487 (+15) units;

MLRS — 1070 (+4) units;

air defenсe equipment — 797 units;

aircraft — 350 units;

helicopters — 325 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 9936 (+26) units;

cruise missiles — 2197 (+3) units;

warships/boats — 26 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

vehicles and fuel tanks — 16,878 (+59) units;

special equipment — 2048 (+6) units.

What is known about the situation at the front

According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Russian Federation's occupation army is trying to pressure the Ukrainian military's positions in the north of the Kharkiv region in the Vovchansk direction (northeast of the city of Kharkiv) and continues limited offensive operations in this area.

Regarding geolocation data, analysts point to the capture of Ogirtseve west of Vovchansk by units of the Russian Federation's criminal army.

According to the Ukrainian military, a complicated situation is developing in the Vovchansk region, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not have adequate defence lines.

ISW analysts also assume that Russian occupiers captured Khatysh northwest of Vovchansk and Tykhoi west of the city.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, war criminals from the Russian army are also carrying out attacks near Bugruvatka, west of Vovchansk.

Military analyst Kostyantyn Mashovets notes that the Russian Federation's occupation army has advanced about 2.5 km in the Vovchansk area.

The blogger claimed that Russian troops advanced 7 km deep along a front 30 km wide in the direction of Vovchansk.

Russian troops have also recently confirmed an offensive in the direction of Liptsi.

As analysts emphasise, geolocation data also indicate the occupying army's advance to Burelom, south of Pilna and north of Lukyantsi, which is northeast of Liptsi.

Russian and Ukrainian sources reported on fighting in the Liptsivsk direction near Hlyboky.

The invaders advanced 3.2-3.7 km toward Hlyboke and Lukyantsi.

The Russian so-called "war correspondents" claimed that Russian troops allegedly advanced 8 km deep along a 20-kilometre front on the western penetration into the northern Kharkiv region, referring to the direction of Liptsi.

On May 12, the Russian Federation's occupation army continued its attacks along the Kupiansk—Svatove—Kreminna line in the Luhansk region without confirmed changes to the front line.

Assaults continued in the areas of Synkivka settlements, near Petropavlivka, near Ivanivka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Terny, and Novosadove, in the area of Serebryansk Forestry and Bilogorivka.

According to the General Staff's information, the enemy carried out unsuccessful attacks to the northeast of Bakhmut in the areas of Verkhnokamyanske, Rozdolivka, Spirny, and Vyimka.

At the same time, analysts claim the Russian Federation's occupation army advanced in the area of Chasiv Yar on May 12.

Russian "militants" claimed that Putin's forces appeared to have advanced west of Ivanivske, with one blogger claiming that Russian forces had advanced up to 3 km wide and up to 750 meters deep in the forest area near the settlement.

Another Russian blogger said that Russian troops allegedly completely captured the Stupka-Holubovsky-2 nature reserve.

The Russian occupying army resumed assaults in Klishchiivka.

The occupiers continued offensive actions in the Hryhorivka area, near Ivanivske, near Novyy and Kanal microdistricts, near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, near New York.

It is also reported that the Russian army advanced on May 12 in Avdiivka.

Russian "war correspondents" claimed that Putin's troops had approached the outskirts of Novoaleksandrivka, northwest of Avdiivka.

A Russian source claimed that Russian troops were also advancing west of Ocheretyne.

Russian troops continued their offensive to the northwest of Avdiyivka in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokil, Yevgenivka, Solovyove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Novoselivka Persha and Berdychi; to the west of Avdiivka near Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Netaylove.

It is reported that Russian troops advanced west of the city of Donetsk amid continued ground attacks to the west and southwest of the city of Donetsk on May 12.

Attacks continued to the west of Donetsk in the Krasnohorivka region, to the southwest of Donetsk in the Kostyantynivka, Solodke, and Paraskoviivka regions, and the northeast of Vugledar near Vodyane.

On May 12, positional combat operations continued on the administrative border of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Still, the front line in this section had not been confirmed changed.

The positional battle continued south of Velyka Novosilka in Urozhaine and Staromayrske.

It is also noted that on May 12, Russian troops advanced west of the Zaporizhzhia region, but there were no confirmed changes on the front line.

The Russian "war correspondents" claimed that units of the Russian 7th Airborne Division were advancing west of Lugivske (northeast of Robotyne) and west and southwest of Novoprokivka (northeast of Robotyne), although in ISW did not observe visual evidence for these claims.

There were also positional battles near Robotyne, Verbove (east of Robotyne) and Novodanilivka (north of Robotyne).

According to reports, on May 12, Russian troops advanced on the eastern (left) bank of the Kherson region, but there were no confirmed changes on the front line.

The Ukrainian military reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian assaults near Krynky.