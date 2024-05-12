General Staff Latest: AFU strikes 15 areas of Russian army's units concentration

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled 15 attacks near Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, and Serebryansk Forestry of the Luhansk region and the Terny of the Donetsk region.

What is happening in different parts of the front

Operational information as of 18.00 on 12.05.2024 regarding the Russian invasion by the Armed Forces General Staff.

During the day, 146 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched six missiles and 57 air strikes and fired 41 rounds of MLRS at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The enemy carried out ten attacks in the Lukyantsi, Hlyboke, Vovchansk, and Bugruvatka settlements of the Kharkiv region in the direction of Kharkiv.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled nine attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka and Berestove settlements of the Kharkiv region, Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 15 attacks in the areas of settlements of Novoyehorivka, Makiivka and Serebryansk forestry of Luhansk region; Terny of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defence of our troops.

In the Siversk direction, the Defence Forces repelled ten attacks in the areas of Belogorivka settlements in the Luhansk region and Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Viymka, and Rozlovka in the Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repulsed 16 attacks in Hryhorivka, Novyy, Andriivka and south of Ivanivske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 30 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defence Forces repelled four attacks by the occupiers in the Krasnohorivka settlement area.

In the Vremivsk direction, our defenders repelled 16 attacks in the Vodiane, Urozhaine, and Staromayorske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the Robotyne region of the Zaporizhzhia region.

New AFU's successes in the war against the Russian army

During the day, Air Force aviation and units of AFU missile forces struck one artillery piece, one EW station, 1 UAV control post, and 15 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment.