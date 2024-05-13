AFU repels Russia's attacks in Chasiv Yar and Krasnohorivka areas around the clock

According to the OSTG "Khortytsya" speaker, Nazar Voloshyn, the Ukrainian military is fighting around the clock with war criminals of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the regions of Chasiv Yar and Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region.
What is known about the situation in the Chasiv Yar and Krasnohorivka districts
Voloshyn noted that battles with the Russian occupiers in the areas of Chasovoy Yar and Krasnohorivka continue 24/7.
He emphasised that 133 enemy mortar and artillery attacks were recorded in the past day in these directions.
What is known about the breakthrough of the Russian army in Krasnohorivka
Voloshyn also noted that the Ukrainian military continues to block the groups of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, which managed to break through to Krasnohorivka.
He also added that even in such difficult conditions, soldiers of the Armed Forces units are rotated and replenished with fresh forces.
