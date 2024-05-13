AFU repels Russia's attacks in Chasiv Yar and Krasnohorivka areas around the clock

According to the OSTG "Khortytsya" speaker, Nazar Voloshyn, the Ukrainian military is fighting around the clock with war criminals of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the regions of Chasiv Yar and Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region.

What is known about the situation in the Chasiv Yar and Krasnohorivka districts

Voloshyn noted that battles with the Russian occupiers in the areas of Chasovoy Yar and Krasnohorivka continue 24/7.

As for the Chasiv Yar, there was a certain enemy aggravation. Active enemy assault operations continue there. The situation has not changed in the morning. Active hostilities continue day and night. The enemy has not made any territorial gains in recent days. The Russian army has stepped up its efforts, but it is not succeeding either. The enemy is actively using drones and artillery in the vicinity of Chasovoy Yar and in the city itself, said the OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker. Share

He emphasised that 133 enemy mortar and artillery attacks were recorded in the past day in these directions.

What is known about the breakthrough of the Russian army in Krasnohorivka

Voloshyn also noted that the Ukrainian military continues to block the groups of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, which managed to break through to Krasnohorivka.

There, the enemy also does not stop trying to storm the positions of our defenders. As for Krasnohorivka, there were about 200 artillery and mortar attacks on the positions of our defenders. The enemy carried out 10 assault operations, carried out three airstrikes on the outskirts of Krasnohorivka and three drone strikes. The enemy does not stop trying to storm the city with small assault groups... Our defenders completely restrain the enemy's advance into the city. The situation in the city and its surroundings is completely under the control of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said the OSTG "Khortytsia" spokesman. Share

He also added that even in such difficult conditions, soldiers of the Armed Forces units are rotated and replenished with fresh forces.