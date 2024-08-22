General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 78 attacks by the Russian army during the day

Operational information as of 16.00 on 08/22/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The border areas of Sumy Oblast continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. In particular, the settlements of Bachivsk, Rudak, Novovasylivka, Chernatske, Porozok, Slavgorod, Karpovychi, Grabovske and Pokrovka were affected by artillery shelling. In addition, Russian terrorists are bombarding the territory of Ukraine with guided air bombs, as well as their own, Russian territory — 20 airstrikes using 38 anti-aircraft missiles have been recorded today.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out six assaults near Ivanovsky, Klishchiivka, Hryhorivka, and Chasovoy Yar. 22 unguided air missiles struck near the latter.

On the Siverskyi direction, the enemy attacked near Bilogorivka, Vyimka, and Spirny — the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through our defenses five times.

In the Lyman direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of Novosadovo, Grekivka, Terni, Nevsky, Torsky, and Dibrova. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled seven enemy attacks in this direction. Another battle is going on near Makiivka. The situation is under control.

Seven times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyan direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and in the direction of Lozova. Kruglyakivka district was hit by two Russian aerial bombs.

In the Kharkiv direction , the occupiers stormed the positions of our units in the Vovchansk district twice. The battle continues. The situation is under control. Also, the enemy hit the Ka-52 helicopter with anti-aircraft missiles in the area of Kozachoi Lopan.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks is currently four. Today, the enemy attacked in the areas of New York and Nelipivka. Our defenders are giving a decent rebuff to the enemy — all the fighting has already ended. The aggressor's aircraft struck the village of Druzhba twice with unguided air missiles, and the terrorists dropped two anti-aircraft missiles in the Pleshchiivka area.

The largest number of clashes occurred in the Pokrovsky direction. Thus, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 33 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Zeleny Pole, Mykhailivka, Kalinovoy, Novogrodivka, Grodivka, Mykolaivka, Ptychogo, Kamyshivka, Myrolyubivka, and Novotroitskyi. Almost half of all clashes took place near Mykolaivka and Novogrodivka. The defense forces, restraining the enemy onslaught, have already repelled 28 enemy attacks in the direction.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the invaders attacked our units 10 times, tried to advance near Kostyantynivka and Karlivka. The fighting continues.

In the Vremivsk direction, the invaders attacked the positions of the Ukrainian troops three times — they are trying to advance to Vugledar and from the side of Volodymyrivka.

In the Orihiv direction, Novodanilivka anti-aircraft missiles, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, and Pyatikhatka unguided air missiles were hit.