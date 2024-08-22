General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 78 attacks by the Russian army during the day

The Russian occupiers do not stop their attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, the defense forces hold back the invaders. On August 22, the number of enemy attacks increased to 78. The Russian army continues to operate most actively in the Pokrovsky direction, where about forty percent of all military clashes on the territory of Ukraine took place.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled 78 enemy attacks on August 22, demonstrating resilience and determination in safeguarding the country's territory.
- The Russian army operates most actively in the Pokrovsky direction, where about forty percent of all military clashes on Ukrainian territory occur.
- The General Staff reported significant losses for the Russian army on August 21, including the elimination of 1,130 invaders and the destruction of various military equipment.
- Despite facing numerous enemy assaults, Ukrainian defenders remain in control of the situation and continue to successfully defend their positions in different areas of the front.
- The ongoing conflict showcases the bravery and commitment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in protecting the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine against foreign aggression.
Current situation in different directions of the front
Operational information as of 16.00 on 08/22/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
In the Kharkiv direction , the occupiers stormed the positions of our units in the Vovchansk district twice. The battle continues. The situation is under control. Also, the enemy hit the Ka-52 helicopter with anti-aircraft missiles in the area of Kozachoi Lopan.
Seven times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyan direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and in the direction of Lozova. Kruglyakivka district was hit by two Russian aerial bombs.
In the Lyman direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of Novosadovo, Grekivka, Terni, Nevsky, Torsky, and Dibrova. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled seven enemy attacks in this direction. Another battle is going on near Makiivka. The situation is under control.
On the Siverskyi direction, the enemy attacked near Bilogorivka, Vyimka, and Spirny — the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through our defenses five times.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out six assaults near Ivanovsky, Klishchiivka, Hryhorivka, and Chasovoy Yar. 22 unguided air missiles struck near the latter.
In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks is currently four. Today, the enemy attacked in the areas of New York and Nelipivka. Our defenders are giving a decent rebuff to the enemy — all the fighting has already ended. The aggressor's aircraft struck the village of Druzhba twice with unguided air missiles, and the terrorists dropped two anti-aircraft missiles in the Pleshchiivka area.
The largest number of clashes occurred in the Pokrovsky direction. Thus, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 33 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Zeleny Pole, Mykhailivka, Kalinovoy, Novogrodivka, Grodivka, Mykolaivka, Ptychogo, Kamyshivka, Myrolyubivka, and Novotroitskyi. Almost half of all clashes took place near Mykolaivka and Novogrodivka. The defense forces, restraining the enemy onslaught, have already repelled 28 enemy attacks in the direction.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the invaders attacked our units 10 times, tried to advance near Kostyantynivka and Karlivka. The fighting continues.
In the Vremivsk direction, the invaders attacked the positions of the Ukrainian troops three times — they are trying to advance to Vugledar and from the side of Volodymyrivka.
In the Orihiv direction, Novodanilivka anti-aircraft missiles, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, and Pyatikhatka unguided air missiles were hit.
The enemy did not carry out assaults in the Dnieper direction .
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,130 Russian invaders during the day of August 21, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,529 (+7) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 16,567 (+25) units;
artillery systems — 17,262 (+46) units;
RSZV — 1166 units;
air defense equipment — 931 (+3) units;
aircraft — 367 units;
helicopters — 328 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,998 (+96) units;
cruise missiles — 2443 (+1) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23,280 (+59) units;
special equipment — 2904 (+17) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-