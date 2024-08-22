The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian invaders, 7 tanks and 46 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 604,140 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,130 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,529 (+7) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,567 (+25) units;

artillery systems — 17,262 (+46) units;

RSZV — 1166 units;

air defense equipment — 931 (+3) units;

aircraft — 367 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,998 (+96) units;

cruise missiles — 2443 (+1) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23,280 (+59) units;

special equipment — 2904 (+17) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 134 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

16 enemy attacks took place in the Kupyan direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Berestovo and in the Andriivka area.

The enemy attacked 19 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to advance near Torskyi, Novosergiivka, Makiivka, Grekivka, and Sergiivka.

On the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one assault by the Russian invaders near Spirny.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked eight times near Hryhorivka, Chasovoy Yar and Predtecheni. The situation is under control.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 13 attacks near Severnoy, Toretsk, and Zalizny.