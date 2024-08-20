According to Julian Röpke, an analyst of the German edition of Bild, after the destruction of the bridges over the Seim River, the Ukrainian military had to advance only 2.6 km to complete the large-scale encirclement of units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in this area.

What is known about the large-scale cauldron for the Russian occupiers in the area of the Seim River in Kurshchyna

The analyst draws attention to the fact that the Ukrainian military has already blown up all the bridges over the Seim River in the north of the Glushkiv district, and although it is still unlikely to physically surround the Russian occupiers in this area, Russian units will be cut off from key supply lines.

This will also allow the Ukrainian military to deprive the Russian occupiers of the last land corridor deep into the Kursk region.

The latest geolocation data, as well as photo and video materials, confirm that the Ukrainian military took control of the village of Vyshnyvka and reached the railway junction.

Currently, the ZSU has 2.6 km to the Seim River to close the conditional encirclement of the Russian military.

In order to further supply its own units, the occupation army of the Russian Federation is trying to build pontoon crossings, but the Ukrainian military uses drones to track and destroy Russian bridge-builders and equipment.

Ryopke emphasizes that north of Vyshnyvka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of the village of Koreneve and are fighting for the village of Koreneve and the nearby railway station.

The complete capture of Korenevoy would also mean the closure of the "boiler", as it would deprive the Russians of the last land connection between the Hlushkiv district and the rest of Russia.

What is known about the destruction by the Ukrainian military of the pontoon crossings of the Russian army across the Seim River

According to Radio Svoboda, a pontoon crossing of the occupying army of the Russian Federation across the Seim River has disappeared in the Glushkiv district of Kurshchyna.

In particular, satellite images of the Seim River no longer show the pontoon crossing that was built by the Russian army near the destroyed bridge of the Armed Forces.

Near the place where she was, smoke is visible, most likely from the explosion.

Such data confirm new satellite images, which were taken on August 19 by NASA's FIRMS system, which records fires.