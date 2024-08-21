General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 54 attacks by the Russian army during the day

As of 4:00 p.m. on August 21, the number of combat clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian Army has increased to 54. The hottest is now in the Pokrovsky direction.

Current situation in different directions of the front

Operational information as of 16.00 on 08/21/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Russian troops are actively using aviation in Kurshchyna. Currently, we know of 17 airstrikes, using 27 guided air bombs, on populated areas of the Russian Federation.

Also, with the help of artillery, the Russian Federation is shelling Ukrainian border settlements, in particular, Porozok and Pozhny, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, there have been four skirmishes near Liptsi and Vovchansk, two of them are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian troops stormed our positions nine times near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Berestovo and in the Andriivka area. The situation is tense near Stelmakhivka, where four enemy attacks are currently underway.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked in the Torsky, Novosergiivka, Makiivka, Grekivka, and Sergiivka areas. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been nine clashes in this direction, two are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

The enemy does not stop trying to break through the defense of our troops in the Siversk direction, however, receives a decent rebuff from the Ukrainian defenders. So, near Spirny, the occupiers once tried, without success, to suppress our units.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried to knock our soldiers out of their positions five times. Ukrainian soldiers repulsed all assaults near Hryhorivka, Chasovoy Yar and Predtechyny.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of attack and bomber aircraft, attacked the positions of our troops five times. At the moment, one battle is ongoing near Toretsk, the invaders have already dropped 11 anti-tank missiles on this city today.

The situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains tense. Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks in Panteleimonivka, Vozdvizheneka, Zeleny Polya, Myrolyubivka, Grodivka, Mykolaivka, Novogrodivka, Mykhailivka, and Ptychigo districts. Battles continue in four locations.

In the Kurakhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the invader has attacked our units five times. Tried to advance near Georgiyivka, Kostyantynivka and Pobyeda.

The occupiers are not yet carrying out active actions in the Vremiv, Orihiv, and Dnipro directions , but are carrying out airstrikes. For example, Pyatikhatki, in Zaporizhzhia, Olhivka, and Burgunka in the Kherson region were fired upon by unguided air missiles, and in the Kherson region, the enemy struck Slyakhovo and Shilova balka with anti-aircraft missiles.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,210 Russian invaders during the day of August 20, and the following equipment was destroyed: