The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 603,010 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,210 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,522 (+4) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,542 (+21) units;

artillery systems — 17,216 (+60) units;

RSZV — 1166 units;

air defense equipment — 928 (+2) units;

aircraft — 367 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,902 (+38) units;

cruise missiles — 2,442 (+4) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23,221 (+79) units;

special equipment — 2887 (+2) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 166 combat clashes took place during the past day. More than a third of them are in the Pokrovsky direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of combat clashes per day was 15. The defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Berestovo, Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lymansky direction, our troops repelled 18 enemy attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Novosadovo, Grekivka, and Dibrova. In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled five attacks near Vyimka and Pereizny.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasovoy Yar, Klishchiivka, and Ivanivskyi. The situation is under control.

With the support of bombing and attack aircraft, the enemy tried twenty-four times to advance in the Toretsk direction. He was active in the areas of the settlements of New York, Nelipivka, Toretsk and Zalizne.