According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, there have been 87 clashes between the Ukrainian military and the occupying army of the Russian Federation on the front in Ukraine.

What is known about the situation on the eastern front

It is noted that in the Kharkiv Region , the Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 6 times in the districts of Liptsi and Vovchansk. Currently, 2 battles are still going on in Vovchansk.

The Ukrainian military repelled 5 enemy attacks in the Kupyansk region, near the settlements of Petropavlivka Lozova and Novoosynove. Another battle is currently underway.

In the direction of Liman in Donetsk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 9 attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of Makiivka, Novosadovo, Grekivka, and Dibrova.

In the direction of Siversk, the enemy launched attacks near Verkhnokamyanskyi, Vyimka, and Pereizny. The Armed Forces repelled 4 attempted attacks by the Russian invaders.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, three assaults by the criminal army of the Russian Federation were recorded near Ivanovskyi and Klishchiivka.

In the direction of Toretsk, the number of enemy attacks since the beginning of the day has already reached 14. The occupiers carried out attacks near New York, Nelipivka, Toretsk and Zalizny. The Ukrainian military has already repelled 13 enemy advance attempts.

The largest number of enemy attacks was recorded in the direction of Pokrovsk. 34 times, the Russian invaders tried to knock out the Ukrainian military from defensive positions in the areas of Vozdvizheneka, Mykhailivka, Kalynyvka, Novogrodivka, Grodivka, Mykolaivka, Ptychy, Skuchny and attacked in the direction of Zeleny Pol.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already repelled 24 enemy attacks. 10 more fights are ongoing.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to advance 7 times near Kostyantynivka, Krasnohorivka and Karlivka.

What is happening on the southern front

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Novoyakovlivka and Novopavlivka were hit by anti-aircraft missiles, and Novoandriivka and Lobkovo were hit by unguided air missiles.

At the same time, enemy units tried to advance in the direction of Novodanilivka, unsuccessfully.

On the Left Bank of the Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 2 attacks by Russian invaders.