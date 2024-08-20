The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 52 artillery systems and 26 BBMs

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 601,800 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,330 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 8,518 (+5) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,521 (+26) units;

artillery systems — 17,521 (+52) units;

RSZV — 1166 (+1) units;

air defense equipment — 926 (+1) units;

aircraft — 367 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,684 (+55) units;

cruise missiles — 2438 (+1) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23,142 (+95) units;

special equipment — 2885 (+22) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 158 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours. More than a third of them fall on the Pokrovsky direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of combat clashes per day reached 14. Defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka, Kruglyakivka, Sinkivka, Andriivka, and in the direction of Lozova.

In the Lymansky direction, our troops stopped 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Grekivka, Novosadovo, Makiivka, Nevsky, Novosergiivka, Novoehorivka, and Torsky.

On the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled 10 attacks near Ivano-Daryivka, Spirnyi and Verkhnyokamyanskyi.

24 times the enemy tried to advance in the Toretsk direction. He was active in the districts of Severnye, New York, Nelipivka, Zalizne and, most actively, near Toretsk. De also delivered five strikes with nine guided aerial bombs.