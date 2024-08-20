According to the Ukrainian military, after heavy battles with the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Donetsk region, the offensive in the Kursk region was like a "pleasant vacation" for them.

What the Ukrainian military says about the offensive in Kurshchyna

Compared to there, it's like a vacation. When we pulled in, I had a smile like a toothpaste commercial. We felt euphoria, relief, - 30-year-old Serhii, whose unit was transferred from one of the towns in Donetsk region to participate in the offensive in Kurshchyna, says in a comment to the journalists of the publication.

According to the military officer, battles are currently being fought over a pile of ruins in the Toretsk area, as the Russian invaders did not leave a single surviving building either in the city or in nearby settlements.

Sometimes we lost too many people fighting at a distance of several meters. I don't know what will happen to Pokrovsk, but he will be destroyed in the process. They are fighting for the ruins, Serhiy emphasizes.

The command sent reserves to the position in Toretsk, from where Serhiy's unit was withdrawn. The fighter believes that his stay in the Kursk region will not end soon.

We'll be here for a while. The expansion of the front line will mean that Russia will have to redeploy more forces there. Soon we hope to give them a few more surprises, Serhiy emphasized.

What analysts say about the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War draw attention to the limited successes of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region, but note that the pace of the offensive is slowing down.

Over 1,250 square meters are already under the control of Ukrainian troops. km of Russian territory and 93 settlements in the Kursk region.

With reference to geolocation footage as of August 19, ISW notes that the Ukrainian military controls the village of Vyshnevka, approximately 14 km from the border.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor countries announced strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces in this area, which may indicate a tacit recognition of the successes of the Ukrainian military.