According to the Ukrainian military, after heavy battles with the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Donetsk region, the offensive in the Kursk region was like a "pleasant vacation" for them.
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces have achieved significant success in their offensive in Kurshchyna, expanding the area under their control and capturing over 1,000 square km of Russian territory.
- Despite limited successes, analysts note the slowing pace of the offensive in the Kursk region, with battles raging in the Toretsk area and Russian forces reinforcing their positions.
- Geolocation footage reveals Ukrainian military control over key settlements like Vyshnevka, signaling strategic advancements and potential victories.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine are confident in their continued success, with plans to deliver more surprises to Russia and maintain their stronghold in Kurshchyna.
- The transfer of Russian troops to strengthen positions in Kursk demonstrates the significance of the Ukrainian military offensive and the impact it has on the occupier's strategy.
According to the military officer, battles are currently being fought over a pile of ruins in the Toretsk area, as the Russian invaders did not leave a single surviving building either in the city or in nearby settlements.
The command sent reserves to the position in Toretsk, from where Serhiy's unit was withdrawn. The fighter believes that his stay in the Kursk region will not end soon.
Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War draw attention to the limited successes of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region, but note that the pace of the offensive is slowing down.
Over 1,250 square meters are already under the control of Ukrainian troops. km of Russian territory and 93 settlements in the Kursk region.
With reference to geolocation footage as of August 19, ISW notes that the Ukrainian military controls the village of Vyshnevka, approximately 14 km from the border.
The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor countries announced strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces in this area, which may indicate a tacit recognition of the successes of the Ukrainian military.
