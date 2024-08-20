The Armed Forces promised the Russian army a number of new surprises in Kurshchyna
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces promised the Russian army a number of new surprises in Kurshchyna

Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  The Times

According to the Ukrainian military, after heavy battles with the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Donetsk region, the offensive in the Kursk region was like a "pleasant vacation" for them.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces have achieved significant success in their offensive in Kurshchyna, expanding the area under their control and capturing over 1,000 square km of Russian territory.
  • Despite limited successes, analysts note the slowing pace of the offensive in the Kursk region, with battles raging in the Toretsk area and Russian forces reinforcing their positions.
  • Geolocation footage reveals Ukrainian military control over key settlements like Vyshnevka, signaling strategic advancements and potential victories.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine are confident in their continued success, with plans to deliver more surprises to Russia and maintain their stronghold in Kurshchyna.
  • The transfer of Russian troops to strengthen positions in Kursk demonstrates the significance of the Ukrainian military offensive and the impact it has on the occupier's strategy.

What the Ukrainian military says about the offensive in Kurshchyna

Compared to there, it's like a vacation. When we pulled in, I had a smile like a toothpaste commercial. We felt euphoria, relief, - 30-year-old Serhii, whose unit was transferred from one of the towns in Donetsk region to participate in the offensive in Kurshchyna, says in a comment to the journalists of the publication.

According to the military officer, battles are currently being fought over a pile of ruins in the Toretsk area, as the Russian invaders did not leave a single surviving building either in the city or in nearby settlements.

Sometimes we lost too many people fighting at a distance of several meters. I don't know what will happen to Pokrovsk, but he will be destroyed in the process. They are fighting for the ruins, Serhiy emphasizes.

The Armed Forces continue to achieve success in the Kurshchyna offensive
Military Armed Forces

The command sent reserves to the position in Toretsk, from where Serhiy's unit was withdrawn. The fighter believes that his stay in the Kursk region will not end soon.

We'll be here for a while. The expansion of the front line will mean that Russia will have to redeploy more forces there. Soon we hope to give them a few more surprises, Serhiy emphasized.

What analysts say about the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War draw attention to the limited successes of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region, but note that the pace of the offensive is slowing down.

Over 1,250 square meters are already under the control of Ukrainian troops. km of Russian territory and 93 settlements in the Kursk region.

With reference to geolocation footage as of August 19, ISW notes that the Ukrainian military controls the village of Vyshnevka, approximately 14 km from the border.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor countries announced strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces in this area, which may indicate a tacit recognition of the successes of the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine is known to have struck bridges in the region, possibly in an attempt to quell Russia's attempts to counter their invasion. But the commander of the Armed Forces said that Russia is transferring troops from other directions to Kursk in order to strengthen its positions there, the publication says.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian paratroopers in the Kursk direction showed combat performance of "Sivalka" flamethrowers
AFU Air Assault Troops
"Sivalka"
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation announced the creation of new groups of troops "Belhorod", "Bryansk" and "Kursk"
Military of the Russian Federation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?