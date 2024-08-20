According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, further actions of the Ukrainian military within the framework of the offensive operation in Kurshchyna will depend on the operational situation.

How can the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna continue to develop

Sirskyi emphasized that the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna began with the aim of creating a security zone and stopping the shelling of the Sumy region by the occupying army of the Russian Federation.

During the offensive on the territory of the Kursk region, the Armed Forces advanced to a depth of the enemy's defenses from 28 to 35 km, captured 1,263 square kilometers of territory and took control of 93 settlements, the head of the Armed Forces noted.

Syrsky emphasized that currently the Russian occupiers are trying to prevent the further advance of the Ukrainian military deep into the territory of the Kursk region.

At the same time, he added that the command of the criminal army of the Russian Federation is transferring forces from various areas of the front in Ukraine.

Further actions of our troops in this direction will depend on the development of the operational situation, - Sirsky emphasized.

Did the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk Oblast affect the situation in the combat zone in Kharkiv Oblast

According to the spokesman of the "Kharkiv" OTU, Colonel Vitaly Sarantsev, the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region is currently focusing on storming Vovchansk and nearby settlements.

The enemy is trying to conduct assaults on all active areas of the front. As for the withdrawal of Russian troops to Kursk or other directions - indeed, it happened, some units were withdrawn by the enemy. But nevertheless, his forces and means, which remain in our direction, are still enough to carry out active actions, - said Sarantsev on the air of "Kyiv24".

He emphasized that the Russian occupiers have significantly increased their shelling of border settlements in the Kharkiv region.