According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, further actions of the Ukrainian military within the framework of the offensive operation in Kurshchyna will depend on the operational situation.
Points of attention
- The further offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna depends on the operational situation, as stated by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- Russian occupiers are trying to prevent the advance of the Ukrainian military by transferring forces and increasing shelling in Kurshchyna.
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces have made significant advancements in Kurshchyna, capturing territory and settlements, aiming to create a security zone and halt Russian shelling in the Sumy region.
- In the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers are intensifying assaults and shelling in Vovchansk and nearby settlements, preparing for further offensive actions.
- The ongoing offensive in Kurshchyna has impacted the combat zone in Kharkiv Oblast, with the enemy focusing on storming Vovchansk and conducting assault actions in border areas.
How can the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna continue to develop
Sirskyi emphasized that the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna began with the aim of creating a security zone and stopping the shelling of the Sumy region by the occupying army of the Russian Federation.
Syrsky emphasized that currently the Russian occupiers are trying to prevent the further advance of the Ukrainian military deep into the territory of the Kursk region.
At the same time, he added that the command of the criminal army of the Russian Federation is transferring forces from various areas of the front in Ukraine.
Did the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk Oblast affect the situation in the combat zone in Kharkiv Oblast
According to the spokesman of the "Kharkiv" OTU, Colonel Vitaly Sarantsev, the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region is currently focusing on storming Vovchansk and nearby settlements.
He emphasized that the Russian occupiers have significantly increased their shelling of border settlements in the Kharkiv region.
