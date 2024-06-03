According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation 73 times.
What is known about the situation at the front
The General Staff notes that the greatest enemy activity is recorded in the districts of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region and Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region.
In particular, the Russian occupiers have already made 11 attempted attacks in the Kupiansk region. Currently, three clashes are ongoing near the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Berestove and Terny.
Seven enemy attacks were repulsed in the Rozdolivka and Ivano-Daryivka areas, where the occupying army used aviation to support its offensive.
In the direction of Kramatorsk, the occupiers carried out four attacks near the settlements of Ivanovske and Alebastrove. One of these attacks has already been repelled by the Ukrainian military.
Since the beginning of the day, units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation have carried out 30 attempted attacks near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka Persha and Ptyche in the Pokrovsk region.
Nine enemy attacks were repulsed in the direction of Kurakhove.
On the left bank of the Kherson region, one enemy attack was repelled in the Krynky area, and two more are being repelled.
AFU 3rd Assault Brigade named Russian losses of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region
According to the information of the soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade, during the week, the brigade eliminated 600 Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region.
It is reported that Russian losses on the front of the Third Assault Division are equivalent to the entire battalion: 416 occupants were injured, and 226 occupants were eliminated.
The fighters also destroyed a lot of Russian military equipment, in particular, BMP-2, armored personnel carriers, and buggies.
