General Staff: there have been 67 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/14/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched an airstrike on the Slatyny district.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Nadiya, Novye, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Bilogorivka, and Hryhorivka during the day. One of them is still ongoing.

The occupying forces are looking for weak spots in our defenses near Verkhnekamyanske in the Siversky direction. The defense forces have successfully repelled one enemy attack, and a battle is currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers twice tried to advance on Ukrainian positions in the area of Chasovy Yar and Andriivka, and one clash is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, four clashes have been completed, two more enemy assault operations are ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance near Ozaryanivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian invaders made 19 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Elizavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Bogdanivka, and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 16 enemy attacks, and three clashes are still ongoing.