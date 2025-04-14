General Staff: there have been 67 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' advance and are taking necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. To date, 67 combat engagements have taken place.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are successfully obstructing the advancement of the Russian army through various measures and engagements.
- As of April 14, 2025, there have been a total of 67 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army in multiple directions.
- The defense forces have effectively repelled enemy attacks in strategic areas like Kharkiv, Lymansky, Siversky, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, Novopavliv, Hulyaipil, Orikhiv, Dnieper, and Kursk directions.
Current situation on the front on April 14
Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/14/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched an airstrike on the Slatyny district.
In the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Nadiya, Novye, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Bilogorivka, and Hryhorivka during the day. One of them is still ongoing.
The occupying forces are looking for weak spots in our defenses near Verkhnekamyanske in the Siversky direction. The defense forces have successfully repelled one enemy attack, and a battle is currently underway.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers twice tried to advance on Ukrainian positions in the area of Chasovy Yar and Andriivka, and one clash is still ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, four clashes have been completed, two more enemy assault operations are ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance near Ozaryanivka and Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian invaders made 19 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Elizavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Bogdanivka, and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 16 enemy attacks, and three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Novopavliv direction, the enemy tried five times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of the settlements of Konstantinopol and Rozlyv. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided air missiles on Hulyaipil and Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Lobkove, and Maly Shcherbaki.
In the Dnieper direction, the invaders twice tried to advance towards the positions of Ukrainian units.
In the Kursk direction, 12 battles have taken place since the beginning of the day, three of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out nine air strikes, dropping 23 guided bombs, and carried out 246 artillery attacks.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-