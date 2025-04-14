The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over 1,300 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

Within 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,310 Russian occupiers, and also destroyed a considerable amount of enemy military equipment, including two air defense systems.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully eliminated 1,310 Russian occupiers within a 24-hour period, showcasing their strong defense capabilities.
- In addition to the casualties, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed a significant amount of enemy military equipment, including two air defense systems, further weakening the enemy forces.
The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to April 14, 2025 were approximately:
personnel — about 933,980 (+1,310) people were eliminated;
tanks — 10,622 (+19) units;
armored combat vehicles — 22,130 (+42) units;
artillery systems — 26,222 (+59) units;
MLRS — 1,362 units;
air defense systems — 1,130 (+2) units;
aircraft — 370 units;
helicopters — 335 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 32,544 (+119) units;
cruise missiles — 3,145 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 44,129 (+179) units;
special equipment — 3801 (+2) units.
