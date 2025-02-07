General Staff: there have been over 60 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

The Russian army continues to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine, storming the positions of Ukrainian defenders and destroying civilian infrastructure with airstrikes. In total, 67 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- Over 60 clashes have taken place between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army in the latest wave of aggression.
- The Russian army is targeting border settlements, launching airstrikes, and using unguided missiles and guided aerial bombs on civilian areas.
- Ukrainian Defense Forces are successfully holding back the enemy's attacks and repelling assaults in various directions, disorienting the invaders.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides operational information on the ongoing situation, including multiple assaults and airstrikes by the Russian invaders.
- Despite the relentless attacks, Ukrainian defenders continue to stand firm and repel enemy offensives, with ongoing clashes and efforts to defend strategic positions.
Current situation on the front on February 7
Operational information as of 16:00 02/07/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Border settlements continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular, Gremyach, Liskivshchyna, Bleshnya and Guta-Studenetska in Chernihiv region; Bila Bereza, Popivka, Dmytrivka, Holubivka, Starykove, Shalyhyne, Oleksandrivka, Turya and Kucherivka in Sumy region; Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out seven assault operations near Zagryzove and Lozova. Four clashes ended, three more are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles on Zeleny Gay and Pishchanye.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eight times near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Novolubivka, and Yampolivka. One attack is currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice, and one clash is currently ongoing.
Defense forces repel two Russian attacks near Chasovy Yar in the Kramatorsk direction. The enemy struck Kramatorsk with KABs.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the Toretsk area. Four clashes are still ongoing. At present, it is known about nine guided aerial bombs that enemy aircraft dropped on Kostyantynivka, Druzhkivka and Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 17 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Dachne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 15 attacks, two clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being specified. The invader carried out air strikes on the areas of Filiya and Oleksiivka.
In the Novopavliv direction, the invaders attacked the positions of our troops four times, trying to break through in the direction of Constantinople, one clash continues to this day. The settlement of Rozlyv was hit by KABs.
In the Hulyaipol direction, enemy aircraft struck Novodarivka and Hulyaipol.
In the operational zone in Kursk, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled 13 attacks by Russian invaders today, with five more attacks ongoing. The enemy carried out 18 airstrikes, dropping 25 KABs, and also carried out 262 shellings.
