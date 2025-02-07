General Staff: there have been over 60 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 02/07/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border settlements continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular, Gremyach, Liskivshchyna, Bleshnya and Guta-Studenetska in Chernihiv region; Bila Bereza, Popivka, Dmytrivka, Holubivka, Starykove, Shalyhyne, Oleksandrivka, Turya and Kucherivka in Sumy region; Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out seven assault operations near Zagryzove and Lozova. Four clashes ended, three more are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles on Zeleny Gay and Pishchanye.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eight times near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Novolubivka, and Yampolivka. One attack is currently ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice, and one clash is currently ongoing.

Defense forces repel two Russian attacks near Chasovy Yar in the Kramatorsk direction. The enemy struck Kramatorsk with KABs.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the Toretsk area. Four clashes are still ongoing. At present, it is known about nine guided aerial bombs that enemy aircraft dropped on Kostyantynivka, Druzhkivka and Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka.