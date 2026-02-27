Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili accused the European Union of "blackmailing" the country's citizens with the threat of suspending the visa-free regime.
The Georgian parliament attacked the EU
He said this on February 27 while talking to journalists.
According to von der Leyen, to avoid such a scenario, Brussels expects the Georgian authorities to take steps to improve governance, strengthen the rule of law, and fight corruption.
The main message of this blackmail is: "Georgian people, either you submit to our will and do what we say - we will appoint you judges, prosecutors, force you to legalize same-sex marriage, as everyone is now demanding, we will adopt the laws we need, we will repeal the ones we don't like - or you will have to come to our embassies for visas."
He stated that European officials have been "studying" Georgia for 35 years, but have never understood public sentiment.
Recall that in the package of reports on enlargement presented by the European Commission in November, Georgia is criticized the most. European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Cos stated that Georgia is currently a candidate country for EU membership "in name only."
Georgia has decided to liquidate the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which was established in 2022 on the recommendation of the European Union, as well as the Personal Data Protection Service, as of March 2, 2026.
