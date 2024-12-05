Georgian oppositionists addressed demands to oligarch Ivanishvili

Four opposition political associations of Georgia, which overcame the passage barrier in the parliamentary elections, but do not recognize the legitimacy of the parliament, published a joint statement.
Points of attention
- Four opposition political associations in Georgia demand the release of political prisoners and termination of cases against them, as well as new parliamentary elections with an independent electoral body.
- The contradictions between the opposition and the government highlight the political instability in the country, leading to ongoing protests and calls for change.
- The opposition directly addresses the founder of 'Georgian Dream,' Bidzina Ivanishvili, outlining crucial demands to resolve the crisis in the country.
- Prime Minister Kobakhidze defends the government's actions, justifying mass arrests and dismissing US Secretary of State Blinken's statements as 'disinformation'.
- The situation in Georgia reflects broader regional political tensions, with concerns about potential challenges for the new Biden administration.
The opposition appealed to the "father" of the "Georgian Dream"
The oppositionists are directly addressing the founder and honorary chairman of "Georgian Dream" Bidzina Ivanishvili with demands, the fulfillment of which, in their opinion, is necessary to get out of the crisis in the country.
The opposition demands:
immediately release all political prisoners detained during the actions and stop all cases against them;
call for new parliamentary elections to be held by a new, independent electoral body, and ensure the political neutrality of law enforcement agencies.
Director Paata Tsikolia voiced the same demands of the Rustaveli Theater earlier.
Protests in Georgia on December 5: what is known
On the eighth day of anti-government protests in Tbilisi, Rustaveli Avenue is closed, but there are fewer people than in previous days, reports the correspondent of Ekha Kavkazu.
The day before, the police did not disperse the demonstrators for the first time.
Prime Minister Irakliy Kobakhidze falsely declared that "National Maidan" had failed.
The head of the government considers the mass roundups and arrests of opposition leaders and activists to be justified, claiming that in this way the authorities are eradicating "liberal fascism" from the country. Kobakhidze also called the statement of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken regarding the events in Georgia "disinformation".
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-