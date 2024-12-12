Georgian oppositionists declared non-recognition of the upcoming presidential elections. What's the matter?

Georgian opposition political forces have officially announced the non-recognition of the presidential elections, which are to be held on December 14.
The opposition of Georgia does not recognize the results of the presidential elections
The opposition forces, which include the Coalition for Change, Unity — National Movement, Strong Georgia and Gakharia for Georgia, have emphasized that the only legitimate state institution is Salome Zurabishvili, the country's president.
The opposition also noted that it will not recognize the political parties that won the elections on October 26, as well as the "self-proclaimed government and its branches."
The illegitimate parliament does not have the power to elect a president — thus, Salome Zurabishvili remains the president of Georgia, the commander-in-chief of the Defense Forces and the country's highest representative in foreign relations. There is only one way out of the acute political crisis that has arisen — new, free and fair elections. We appreciate the support of our international partners and look forward to further effective and decisive steps.
Anti-government protests continue in Georgia
In Georgia, thousands of people continue to gather, protesting against the actions of the government, which reversed the country's European integration.
So, on the evening of December 12, those who care are already gathering under the parliament. Members of the European Parliament will also take part in the action.
