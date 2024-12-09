German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv — visit details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv — visit details

German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv — visit details
Читати українською
Source:  Spiegel

The candidate for the position of Chancellor of Germany from the "Christian Democratic Union" (CDU) Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit. This happened after the visit of the current Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

Points of attention

  • Friedrich Mertz arrived in Kyiv for meetings with Ukrainian officials and determination of support during the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
  • Supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russia is a priority for the German chancellor candidate and the Estonian prime minister.
  • Friedrich Mertz emphasized the importance of consistent support to Ukraine for the sooner the end of the war in the east of the country.
  • The German chancellor candidate also plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

What is known about Friedrich Mertz's visit to Kyiv

It is noted that Mertz arrived in the Ukrainian capital by a special train in the morning. For security reasons, plans for his visit were kept secret.

Putin will go to negotiations only when Ukraine can defend itself. Today I visited Kyiv to find out what the situation is in Ukraine and where we can provide support, — wrote Friedrich Mertz.

If our support for Ukraine weakens, the war will last longer. If it is consistent, the war will end sooner, Mertz emphasized.

The German chancellor candidate also announced a planned meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is Friedrich Mertz's second visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

Estonian Prime Minister Michal also arrived in Kyiv

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal arrived in Kyiv for a visit. According to Michal, during the visit he plans to meet with Zelenskyi, his Ukrainian colleague Denys Shmyhal and the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Supporting Ukraine to victory will remain Estonia's priority, we will not make any concessions. Ukraine's victory is a victory for Europe, the USA and the entire democratic world, said Kristen Michal.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
For the first time in 2.5 years. Scholz arrived on a visit to Kyiv
For the first time in 2.5 years. Scholz arrived on a visit to Kyiv
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Scholz revealed the full content of the package of military aid to Ukraine
Olaf Scholz and Vladimir Zelensky
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
We can. Scholz summarized the results of the negotiations regarding Ukraine
Scholz talked about the negotiations with Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?