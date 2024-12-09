German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv — visit details

The candidate for the position of Chancellor of Germany from the "Christian Democratic Union" (CDU) Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit. This happened after the visit of the current Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

What is known about Friedrich Mertz's visit to Kyiv

It is noted that Mertz arrived in the Ukrainian capital by a special train in the morning. For security reasons, plans for his visit were kept secret.

Putin will go to negotiations only when Ukraine can defend itself. Today I visited Kyiv to find out what the situation is in Ukraine and where we can provide support, — wrote Friedrich Mertz. Share

„Der Krieg in der #Ukraine muss so schnell wie möglich enden. Nur wenn die Ukraine sich verteidigen kann, wird sich Putin auf Verhandlungen einlassen. Um zu erfahren, wie die Lage in der Ukraine ist und wo wir unterstützen können, bin ich heute nach #Kiew gereist.“ (tm) pic.twitter.com/1f8Rvy4hGz — Friedrich Merz (@_FriedrichMerz) December 9, 2024

If our support for Ukraine weakens, the war will last longer. If it is consistent, the war will end sooner, Mertz emphasized. Share

The German chancellor candidate also announced a planned meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is Friedrich Mertz's second visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

Estonian Prime Minister Michal also arrived in Kyiv

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal arrived in Kyiv for a visit. According to Michal, during the visit he plans to meet with Zelenskyi, his Ukrainian colleague Denys Shmyhal and the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Arrived in Kyiv this morning to meet with @ZelenskyyUa, @Denys_Shmyhal and @r_stefanchuk.



Supporting Ukraine until victory will remain Estonia’s priority, we will make no concessions.



Ukraine’s victory is a win for Europe, the US and to the whole democratic world. pic.twitter.com/uobyrkUAL8 — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) December 9, 2024