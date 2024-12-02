According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as part of the new military aid package, Ukraine will receive not only the IRIS-T installation, but also Sea King rotorcraft and other types of weapons.

What is known about the new package of military aid to Ukraine from Germany

During a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Scholtz noted that in the new package of military aid, Ukraine will also receive at least ten Leopard 1A5 battle tanks, 60 M84 and M80 infantry fighting vehicles and armored combat vehicles, 6,000 unguided and 500 guided missiles.

Germany has just provided emergency winter aid to Ukraine so that the worst destruction can be quickly restored and repaired, the German Chancellor noted. Share

According to him, Germany is the second military-strategic partner of Ukraine after the USA in terms of the amount of aid provided, which has already amounted to 28 billion euros.

He added that already this month Ukraine will receive Patriot air defense launchers and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.

The Chancellor of Germany promised that next year Ukraine will receive six Sea King helicopters, air defense systems, howitzers, combat and reconnaissance drones.

What is known about Scholz's visit to Ukraine

As part of the visit to Kyiv, Scholz together with Zelenskyi commemorated the victims of Russian aggression against Ukraine and visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers in the hospital.

In addition, Scholz together with Zelensky inspected samples of weapons that are manufactured in Ukraine together with German enterprises.