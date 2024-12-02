According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as part of the new military aid package, Ukraine will receive not only the IRIS-T installation, but also Sea King rotorcraft and other types of weapons.
Points of attention
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a comprehensive military aid package for Ukraine, including a range of advanced weaponry and equipment.
- The package includes IRIS-T installations, Leopard tanks, Patriot air defense systems, Sea King helicopters, howitzers, combat drones, and more.
- Germany has become Ukraine's second most significant military-strategic partner after the USA, providing substantial aid amounting to 28 billion euros.
- During his visit to Kyiv, Chancellor Scholz paid tribute to the victims of Russian aggression and inspected Ukrainian military equipment, showcasing the strengthening ties between the two nations.
- The new aid package underlines the commitment of Germany to support Ukraine in the face of ongoing security challenges and aggression.
What is known about the new package of military aid to Ukraine from Germany
During a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Scholtz noted that in the new package of military aid, Ukraine will also receive at least ten Leopard 1A5 battle tanks, 60 M84 and M80 infantry fighting vehicles and armored combat vehicles, 6,000 unguided and 500 guided missiles.
According to him, Germany is the second military-strategic partner of Ukraine after the USA in terms of the amount of aid provided, which has already amounted to 28 billion euros.
He added that already this month Ukraine will receive Patriot air defense launchers and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.
The Chancellor of Germany promised that next year Ukraine will receive six Sea King helicopters, air defense systems, howitzers, combat and reconnaissance drones.
What is known about Scholz's visit to Ukraine
As part of the visit to Kyiv, Scholz together with Zelenskyi commemorated the victims of Russian aggression against Ukraine and visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers in the hospital.
In addition, Scholz together with Zelensky inspected samples of weapons that are manufactured in Ukraine together with German enterprises.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-