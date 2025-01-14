German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv — what is the purpose
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv — what is the purpose

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv — what is the purpose
Читати українською
Source:  NTV

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made an unannounced visit to Kyiv to discuss further support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Points of attention

  • German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made an unannounced visit to Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine in the war against Russia.
  • The signal from Germany confirms its willingness to support Ukraine and remain close in the European context.
  • Germany has transferred the first RCH 155 howitzer to Ukraine, indicating its intention to help strengthen the defense sector.
  • Ukraine can count on the support of Germany and other allies in the fight for peace and security.
  • The initiative to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities confirms the formation of strong allied ties between the countries.

What is known about Pistorius' visit to Kyiv?

As the publication notes, the minister emphasized that this visit demonstrates Germany's willingness to actively support Ukraine.

"It is important for me to show that we continue to support Ukraine. This is a signal that Germany, as the largest NATO country in Europe, remains by Ukraine's side. We are acting together with the 'Big Five' and other allies," Pistorius said.

Before his arrival in Kyiv, Pistorius held consultations with colleagues from Poland, France, Italy and other countries. Now Germany, together with partners, is seeking to step up efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Ukraine received the first RCH 155 howitzer from Germany

"Ukraine can count on us, and this is a signal. Germany is ready to take responsibility in Europe," said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksiy Makeyev symbolically accepted the first howitzer out of 54 planned for transfer.

The first six systems will remain in Germany, where they will be used to train Ukrainian military personnel.

"We don't need mediators, we need allies. We need to fight for peace. It's nice to know that Germany is on Ukraine's side," the Ukrainian ambassador said, commenting on the possibility of negotiations to end the war.

RCH 155 (Remote Controlled Howitzer) is a modern German self-propelled artillery mount developed by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia may attack NATO countries within five years, German MoD chief forecasts
Boris Pistorius
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pistorius predicts when Russia will be able to attack a NATO country
Pistorius

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?