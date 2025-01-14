German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv — what is the purpose

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made an unannounced visit to Kyiv to discuss further support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.
What is known about Pistorius' visit to Kyiv?
As the publication notes, the minister emphasized that this visit demonstrates Germany's willingness to actively support Ukraine.
Before his arrival in Kyiv, Pistorius held consultations with colleagues from Poland, France, Italy and other countries. Now Germany, together with partners, is seeking to step up efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Ukraine received the first RCH 155 howitzer from Germany
Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksiy Makeyev symbolically accepted the first howitzer out of 54 planned for transfer.
The first six systems will remain in Germany, where they will be used to train Ukrainian military personnel.
RCH 155 (Remote Controlled Howitzer) is a modern German self-propelled artillery mount developed by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann.
