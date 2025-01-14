German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv — what is the purpose

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made an unannounced visit to Kyiv to discuss further support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

What is known about Pistorius' visit to Kyiv?

As the publication notes, the minister emphasized that this visit demonstrates Germany's willingness to actively support Ukraine.

"It is important for me to show that we continue to support Ukraine. This is a signal that Germany, as the largest NATO country in Europe, remains by Ukraine's side. We are acting together with the 'Big Five' and other allies," Pistorius said.

Before his arrival in Kyiv, Pistorius held consultations with colleagues from Poland, France, Italy and other countries. Now Germany, together with partners, is seeking to step up efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Ukraine received the first RCH 155 howitzer from Germany

"Ukraine can count on us, and this is a signal. Germany is ready to take responsibility in Europe," said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksiy Makeyev symbolically accepted the first howitzer out of 54 planned for transfer.

The first six systems will remain in Germany, where they will be used to train Ukrainian military personnel.

"We don't need mediators, we need allies. We need to fight for peace. It's nice to know that Germany is on Ukraine's side," the Ukrainian ambassador said, commenting on the possibility of negotiations to end the war.