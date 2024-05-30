German MOD rules out sending of military instructors to Ukraine

The head of the German Defense Ministry, Boris Pistorius, said that his country will not send military instructors to train the Ukrainian military on the territory of Ukraine.

Germany refuses to send its troops to Ukraine for military exercises

The chief of the German Defence Ministry noted that the risks outweigh the effect of implementing such an initiative.

The added value, which I don't see, is disproportionate to the risk and effort that will have to be put in, so it's not an option for us, Pistorius emphasized. Share

What is known about the position of other Western partners

It is known that Valery Zaluzhnyi, the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, signed documents regarding permission for military instructors from France to visit training centres in Ukraine.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that negotiations are underway with France and other countries regarding the possibility of accepting their military instructors.

According to Ivan Stupak, a military expert and SSU former employee, in a comment to UNIAN journalists, why Western military instructors will be able to teach the Ukrainian military is an interesting question because the Ukrainian army currently has much more combat experience.

However, according to him, Ukraine would not be hindered by Western technicians who could service and repair military equipment received from partners.

He also noted that he would like to count on the arrival of Western military personnel who will not take part directly in hostilities but will take over the protection of the borders with Belarus and Transnistria.