Is EU ready to send military instructors to Ukraine, Borrell answers

According to Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, EU countries do not have a unanimous position on sending military instructors to conduct training exercises for the Ukrainian army.

Why EU cannot agree on sending military instructors to Ukraine

At the same time, Borrell emphasised that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) need to expand the format of military training, as Ukraine plans to mobilise a larger number of people.

Our training mission was very successful. More than 50,000 Ukrainian soldiers were trained by the mission. And we hope that by the end of the summer we will prepare 60,000, emphasised the representative of EU foreign diplomacy.

Borrell also noted that the EU countries need to adapt the European potential and proposals for professional training of the military to the needs of Ukraine.

We will soon define new goals. There is a growing consensus to raise the level of ambition in our learning opportunities. But I don't want to defend any number until we are sure that we will be able to do it, explained Borrell.

According to him, currently European countries do not have a clear and agreed position on sending military instructors to the territory of Ukraine.

EU countries lift restrictions for Ukraine on strikes with their weapons on the territory of Russia

Borrell noted that a number of EU countries have already allowed Ukraine to use weapons received from them for attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Do we allow the use of weapons on Russian territory? Member States have begun to address this by removing this restriction. Another important thing to discuss today, Borrell stressed.

He added that according to the laws of war, there are no restrictions on Ukraine's strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.

However, according to him, a number of Western countries are still afraid of Russia's reaction to this.