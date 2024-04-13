Germany can transfer additional IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine — Zelenskyi
Germany can transfer additional IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine — Zelenskyi

Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that as part of the search for additional air defense systems among Western partners, Ukraine is negotiating with Germany to obtain another IRIS-T system.

What is known about the possibility of receiving additional IRIS-T from Germany

The head of state called Germany's decision to transfer the additional Patriot system to Ukraine very positive.

We are also working with Germany on the additional IRIS-T system — it is also a strong air defense system — and on missiles for our existing sky defense systems. Germany's leadership is really felt, and thanks to such leadership, we will be able to save thousands of lives and will be able to give Ukraine more protection from Russian terror, Zelenskyy emphasized.

He noted that Ukraine continues to work with partners on further assistance.

With whom Ukraine is negotiating military support

Zelensky emphasized that we are talking about Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Switzerland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Greece, Portugal and Ireland.

We will do everything for results in the coming weeks as well. In every conversation, at every meeting, air defense and the front are the main topics. We are doing everything so that our Defense Forces and the defense-industrial complex have more opportunities, — assured the head of state.

