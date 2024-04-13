President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that as part of the search for additional air defense systems among Western partners, Ukraine is negotiating with Germany to obtain another IRIS-T system.
What is known about the possibility of receiving additional IRIS-T from Germany
The head of state called Germany's decision to transfer the additional Patriot system to Ukraine very positive.
He noted that Ukraine continues to work with partners on further assistance.
With whom Ukraine is negotiating military support
Zelensky emphasized that we are talking about Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Switzerland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Greece, Portugal and Ireland.
