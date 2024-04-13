President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that as part of the search for additional air defense systems among Western partners, Ukraine is negotiating with Germany to obtain another IRIS-T system.

What is known about the possibility of receiving additional IRIS-T from Germany

The head of state called Germany's decision to transfer the additional Patriot system to Ukraine very positive.

We are also working with Germany on the additional IRIS-T system — it is also a strong air defense system — and on missiles for our existing sky defense systems. Germany's leadership is really felt, and thanks to such leadership, we will be able to save thousands of lives and will be able to give Ukraine more protection from Russian terror, Zelenskyy emphasized. Share

He noted that Ukraine continues to work with partners on further assistance.

With whom Ukraine is negotiating military support

Zelensky emphasized that we are talking about Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Switzerland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Greece, Portugal and Ireland.