Germany denies claims of blocking aid to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius denied information that Chancellor Olaf Scholz had blocked an additional package of military aid to Ukraine worth 3 billion euros.

German aid to Ukraine is still being approved

Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized that there is no blockade, but the process of internal coordination of the new aid package is still ongoing.

According to him, the Ministry of Defense has already prepared proposals, but the final political decision should be made in the near future.

"My department has prepared a new aid package, now it remains to make a political decision to provide it to Kyiv," Pistorius noted.

Why Scholz is not making an important decision regarding Ukraine

According to media reports, in January 2025, work on preparing the aid package stopped because Olaf Scholz did not like the idea.

One of the main reasons why the Chancellor does not support the initiative is that he allegedly does not see a critical need for this package at this time.

According to Olaf Scholz, the aid already provided will be sufficient for the near future.

What is important to understand is that the preliminary budget for 2025 provides for 4 billion euros for military aid.