Germany denies claims of blocking aid to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius denied information that Chancellor Olaf Scholz had blocked an additional package of military aid to Ukraine worth 3 billion euros.
Points of attention
- The German Defense Minister confirmed that there is no blockade on the provision of an additional package of military aid to Ukraine worth 3 billion euros.
- The internal agreement process for the new aid package is ongoing, and a final political decision on the provision of assistance should be made in the near future.
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not support the idea of additional aid at this time, believing that the aid already provided will be sufficient.
- The previous budget for 2025 included 4 billion euros in military aid, and Ukraine can also count on a $50 billion loan from the G7.
- Official Berlin believes that Ukraine will be able to use a loan from the G7, which is financed by using proceeds from frozen Russian assets, to cover military expenses.
German aid to Ukraine is still being approved
Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized that there is no blockade, but the process of internal coordination of the new aid package is still ongoing.
According to him, the Ministry of Defense has already prepared proposals, but the final political decision should be made in the near future.
Why Scholz is not making an important decision regarding Ukraine
According to media reports, in January 2025, work on preparing the aid package stopped because Olaf Scholz did not like the idea.
One of the main reasons why the Chancellor does not support the initiative is that he allegedly does not see a critical need for this package at this time.
According to Olaf Scholz, the aid already provided will be sufficient for the near future.
What is important to understand is that the preliminary budget for 2025 provides for 4 billion euros for military aid.
Official Berlin also expects that Ukraine will be able to use a $50 billion loan from the G7, which is financed using proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-