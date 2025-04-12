Germany plans to rearm its army by 2029 — what is the reason

Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer believes that the German army should be rearmed by 2029, as this is when Russia will be able to attack a NATO country.

Germany rearms Bundeswehr due to threat of Russian attack on NATO

Carsten Breuer continues to rely on the United States' loyalty to the alliance under the new US President Donald Trump - and also maintains cooperation with the Americans in the field of armaments.

My biggest challenge at the moment is to quickly ensure the operational readiness of the troops - and I have to do this with all the means available on the market. Share

"Of course, we will first look in Germany and Europe to see if there is anything on the shelves. If not, then given the time pressure, we will have to buy from the US as well, if it is available there," Breuer said, adding: "Our goal is 2029; we have to be ready by then."

Germany's top military commander sees a "clear threat from Russia," whose armed forces, with 1.5 million soldiers, will be twice as large next year as they were before the start of the aggression against Ukraine.

We see that about 1,500 battle tanks are either being produced anew or being taken out of storage and repaired every year — far more than is needed for the war against Ukraine. And the storage facilities are being filled with ammunition.

According to his assessment, by 2029 Russia will be "capable of a large-scale attack with conventional weapons, even on NATO territory."

Putin's goal, he said, is to "weaken and destroy NATO as an alliance and discredit our Western form of society." Share

By the way, the absolute majority of Germans fear that Russia may attack other European countries.