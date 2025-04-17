Germany updated the list of military aid to Ukraine — what was included

The German government updated its list of military aid to Ukraine on April 17. It included three Zuzana self-propelled guns, missiles for IRIS-T, and ammunition.

Ukraine received military aid from Germany

This is reported by the German government.

The list indicates that Ukraine received six Bergerpanzer 2 armored recovery vehicles from Germany.

Four Kinetic Defence Vehicles were also transferred - an improved version of the new anti-drone system. Earlier, media reported that Ukraine would be supplied with a configuration armed with a 7.62 × 51 mm M134D machine gun.

Machinery:

3 155-mm self-propelled guns "Zuzana";

4 WiSENT 1 demining machines;

66 armored vehicles MRAP FFG;;

3 cars for border guards;

Drones:

10 Sonobot 5 surface drones;

70 Vector reconnaissance UAVs;

150 HF-1 attack drones.

BC and weapons:

missiles for the IRIS-T SLM and SLS air defense systems;

917 ATGM RGW 90;

3,769 G3 rifles;

800 MK 556 assault rifles;

27,000 155mm artillery shells;

38,000 rounds of ammunition for the Gepard;

BC for Leopard 2 tanks;

1,000 122mm shells.

Other:

41 ground radars;

2 mine plows;

92 infrared binoculars

187 laser rangefinders;

150,000 turnstiles;

1,300 sleeping bags;

55 underwater scooters;

Stocks of parts for the BREM Bergerpanzer 2.

Recall, at the beginning of the year it became known that Germany is preparing new large packages of military assistance for Ukraine, which may be provided in the first half of 2025.