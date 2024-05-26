Western intelligence services and German politicians say that if Ukraine's support from its partners remains at the same level as it is now, Kyiv risks losing a significant part of its territory.

In Germany, the alarm is sounding because of the expected territorial concessions of Ukraine in the war

Journalists of the publication note that Western special services warn of the threat of Ukraine losing significant territories by the end of the year if partners refuse to expand military support.

According to Roderich Kiesewetter, deputy head of the parliamentary committee for monitoring the activities of intelligence services, Ukraine currently has real problems with ammunition and a sufficient number of trained personnel.

However, according to him, too pessimistic scenarios are being spread in the public space with the aim of convincing that the situation is supposedly hopeless and further support will prove fruitless.

At the same time, SPD deputy Ralf Stegner states that the assessment of the German special services is correct and corresponds to the real circumstances.

The German and other Western intelligence reports state that Ukraine will not be able to regain the initiative by the end of this year and will likely be forced to make significant territorial concessions.

It is emphasised that the occupation army of the Russian Federation significantly outnumbers the Ukrainian military in terms of artillery and the ability to restore its own losses.

Currently, Ukraine is unable to mobilise the necessary number of additional fresh forces to compensate for losses and create reserves.

The first effect of changes in the mobilization process can be felt only at the end of the summer, since recruits will need to be trained.

It is noted that the current territorial losses of Ukraine are a consequence of the defense strategy and procrastination in making inconvenient and necessary decisions.

The Ukrainian military is currently seeking to preserve its personnel and is forced to cede certain territories.

It is emphasized that in this way Kyiv expects to gain time to train fresh forces and strengthen its own defense industry.

At the same time, German politicians and Western special services warn that air attacks by the occupation army of the Russian Federation on the objects of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex may create new problems.

How can Western partners achieve a turning point in Ukraine's war situation

Kiesewetter noted that Ukraine may continue to achieve some success on the battlefield, but delays by Germany and other Western partners in expanding military aid to Ukraine will further complicate the situation and lead to even greater losses.

The authors of the material emphasise that overcoming the narrative about the hopelessness of further resistance can only be achieved by changing the position that we will help "as much as necessary" to the position of "all inclusive".