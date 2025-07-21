Germany will provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems and ammunition for Gepard — what is known

Germany will contribute to strengthening Ukraine's air defense, in particular by providing Ukraine with five Patriot systems and ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft systems, and will also finance Ukrainian production of long-range drones to support Ukraine's offensive capabilities.

New Patriot and ammunition for Gepard: what Germany promised Ukraine

This was stated by Boris Pistorius, German Defense Minister, who spoke at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine in the Ramstein format.

I agreed with (US Secretary of Defense — ed.) Pete Hegseth during a trip to Washington last week that Germany would contribute to the delivery of five much-needed Patriot systems as soon as possible. Boris Pistorius German Minister of Defense

The partners will coordinate "closely and in a spirit of mutual trust" over the next few days to organize this process, the minister added.

I would like to thank the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Alex Hrynkevich, for his support in the successful coordination.

He also expressed his gratitude to Belgium, Denmark, Sweden and Norway for their significant contributions to this process.

Just a few weeks after launching the initiative, there are already signs that we can significantly surpass our successes from last year. Share

In addition, according to him, Germany, together with Great Britain, will provide "220 thousand 35 mm caliber cartridges for Gepard anti-aircraft gun systems in a short time and at German expense to protect Ukrainian skies."

Pistorius emphasized that Germany also intends to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces in their offensive efforts aimed at weakening Russia's capabilities in the air.

That is why we are financing the complex procurement of long-range Ukrainian-made drones. These systems are already proving their worth on the battlefield. They destroy Russian planes, drones, and missiles on the ground long before they can pose a threat to Ukraine, its cities, or its infrastructure.

The first German-funded systems will be delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the coming days and will be ready for immediate use. And we intend to further strengthen this potential by providing additional investments and organizing close technical cooperation between the German and Ukrainian defense industries.