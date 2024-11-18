Glorified terrorists. The IDF eliminated the top propagandist of Hezbollah militants
Glorified terrorists. The IDF eliminated the top propagandist of Hezbollah militants

IDF troops eliminated the main propagandist and speaker of the terrorist group "Hezbollah" Mohammed Afif. The latter glorified terrorist activities against Israel.

Points of attention

  • The IDF eliminated the main propagandist and speaker of the terrorist group Hezbollah, Mohammed Afif, who coordinated and praised terrorist activities against Israel.
  • Afif was a high-ranking military operative of Hezbollah, maintaining contacts with top officials and directing terrorist operations against Israel.
  • Israel launched a special operation in Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's shelling, resulting in significant casualties among Hezbollah's leadership and reduced military capabilities.
  • The IDF's military actions in Lebanon targeted Hezbollah's propaganda machinery and key figures, disrupting their operations and reducing their arsenal.
  • Despite ceasefire negotiations, Israeli attacks intensified, demonstrating a strong stance against terrorism and ensuring the safety of Israeli civilians.

The IDF eliminated a Hezbollah propagandist

Afif was a high-ranking military operative of Hezbollah. He maintained contacts with representatives of the highest echelons of power and directly coordinated activities aimed at the implementation of terrorist operations against Israel.

Through the Lebanese media, Afif actively disseminated propaganda statements praising acts of terrorism directed against Israelis.

In addition, he was a key figure in conducting numerous psychological operations aimed at intimidating and demoralizing the Israeli civilian population.

Israeli special operation in Lebanon

In September, Israel launched a large-scale military operation in Lebanon in response to several months of shelling by the Hezbollah group. These attacks were carried out in support of Hamas and the Palestinian population in Gaza.

The operation carried out by the IDF caused serious casualties among Hezbollah's leadership and significantly reduced its military capabilities, including its arsenal.

Despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations, the intensity of Israeli attacks has increased significantly in the past week. The scale of both bombing and ground operations increased.

