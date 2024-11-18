Glorified terrorists. The IDF eliminated the top propagandist of Hezbollah militants

IDF troops eliminated the main propagandist and speaker of the terrorist group "Hezbollah" Mohammed Afif. The latter glorified terrorist activities against Israel.
The IDF eliminated a Hezbollah propagandist
Afif was a high-ranking military operative of Hezbollah. He maintained contacts with representatives of the highest echelons of power and directly coordinated activities aimed at the implementation of terrorist operations against Israel.
Through the Lebanese media, Afif actively disseminated propaganda statements praising acts of terrorism directed against Israelis.
In addition, he was a key figure in conducting numerous psychological operations aimed at intimidating and demoralizing the Israeli civilian population.
Israeli special operation in Lebanon
In September, Israel launched a large-scale military operation in Lebanon in response to several months of shelling by the Hezbollah group. These attacks were carried out in support of Hamas and the Palestinian population in Gaza.
Despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations, the intensity of Israeli attacks has increased significantly in the past week. The scale of both bombing and ground operations increased.
